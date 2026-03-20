EV Notes: Uber Commits to Rivian Robotaxi Investments

Ride-hailing market leader Uber Technologies Inc. has committed to investing up to $1.25 billion in Rivian Automotive Inc. between now and 2031 in return for building a fleet of 10,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis.

The partnership between Uber and Rivian gives the electric automaker’s push into autonomous driving a big shot in the arm. Uber will initially buy $300 million of Rivian stock following regulatory approval of their plans and then add to that amount if the R2 hits certain autonomous milestones by specific dates. The companies are targeting a 2028 rollout of the R2 robotaxi in San Francisco and Miami and plan to grow their network to 25 cities by early next decade. Uber also has the option to buy another 40,000 R2s starting in 2030.

“The scale of Rivian’s growing data flywheel coupled with RAP1, our state of the art in-house inference platform, and our multi-modal perception platform make us incredibly excited for the rapid advancement of Rivian autonomy over the next couple of years,” Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe, who in December rolled out the company’s third-generation autonomy platform, said in a statement.

Rivian’s deal with Uber—whose CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the companies’ targets “ambitious but achievable”—comes with a reset of its profitability target timeline. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Rivian leaders said they no longer expect the company’s adjusted EBITDA to turn positive in 2027 “due to an expected increase in R&D spend associated with the acceleration of its autonomy roadmap.” Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough last month said they expect Rivian’s adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion this year.

Still, word of the Uber link-up was lauded by several analysts as a validation of Rivian’s autonomy plans. At Morningstar, Seth Goldstein raised his fair-value estimate for Rivian shares to $20 from $15.

“We think the firm’s software will improve enough for it to successfully run a geofenced robotaxi operation within a city,” Goldstein wrote on March 19. “This will open a new revenue and profit stream.”

Shares of Rivian (Ticker: RIVN) were changing hands around $15.10 in afternoon trading on March 20, down about 6% and erasing the boost they got from the Uber news. The stock has risen slightly over the past six months, growing the company’s market capitalization to about $18.6 billion.

Lucid Targets 20% Cost Gains in ’26

Lucid Group Inc. teams have found a “secret sauce” of sorts when it comes to cutting the expenses of making its new midsized vehicle, CFO Taoufiq Boussaid said at a recent investment bank conference. That will help the EV maker take 20% out of its production costs by late this year after a 2025 in which the company cut spending on logistics, labor and overhead per car by 27%.

Lucid is following a path that’s very similar to Rivian’s in many ways. The company, which has until now focused on the high-end market with its Air and Gravity models, is preparing to launch midsized models—eyeing the same space as Rivian’s R2—that it aims to sell for about $50,000. And it last year partnered with Uber (as well as Nuro Inc.) on a robotaxi project, a deal that includes Uber committing to investing $300 million in Lucid and buying 20,000 cars.