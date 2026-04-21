Alcoa Adding Aluminum Capacity to Offset War Outages

Demand for Alcoa’s billet, slab and foundry product is increasing, Oplinger and CFO Molly Beerman said, as users look to replace supply lost elsewhere. As has been the case with other commodities and certain intermediary and finished goods since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February, many buyers are now more focused on certainty than price.

“We are seeing a lot of spot order requests coming to us based on the fact that there is disruption,” Oplinger said. “Both in Europe and North America, our commercial teams have been extremely busy.”

Still waiting on Warrick

Not (yet) adding capacity is Alcoa’s Warrick smelter in southern Indiana. The company once ran a five-line operation there and at one point cut that number to two. Today, it runs three and the option to return to four has been on the minds of analysts since the Trump administration’s tariffs began pushing up prices in early 2025.

Asked late last week about ramping up at Warrick and adding roughly 50,000 tons of capacity, Oplinger again said that Alcoa would need to invest about $100 million to do so and that the project would require a lot of electrical equipment upgrades and take the better part of two years. And he noted that there are longer-term factors to consider.

“Now, on paper, the restart of Warrick looks pretty positive at this point. However, what we’re trying to really weigh is availability of short-term electricity, the availability of long-term electricity and our ability to successfully run that plant as a four-unit operation,” he said. “We have good stability, good safety there today. So we’ll factor that into an analysis of a potential restart.”

In the first three months of this year, Alcoa produced a net profit of $417 million on sales of nearly $3.2 billion. Those numbers were down from $548 million and $3.37 billion, respectively, in early 2025. The company shipped about 580,000 tons during the quarter versus 567,000 in Q1 of last year and 625,000 in the fourth quarter and its aluminum segment adjusted EBITDA jumped to $694 million from $134 million a year earlier. That offset a good chunk of the nearly $700 million year-over-year drop in adjusted EBITDA from Alcoa’s alumina business, which was disrupted both by the Iran war and severe weather in Australia.

Shares of Alcoa (Ticker: AA) fell nearly 7% to 65.62 after executives’ earnings report. But they closed April 20’s regular session at $66.53 and are still up 70% from six months ago. The company’s market capitalization is now about $17.5 billion compared to $6.1 billion this time last year.