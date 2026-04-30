Textron Prepares for Separation of $3B+ Industrial Group

Textron Inc. leaders are preparing to say goodbye to the company’s industrial operations, which include automotive supplier Kautex and E-Z-Go golf carts, to focus on its booming aerospace and defense businesses.

Executives of Rhode Island-based Textron said April 30 that they haven’t yet decided if they’ll spin off the industrial group, which is on pace for $3.2 billion in sales this year, or if they’ll outright sell the division. But either way, CEO Lisa Atherton said, the goal is to have the future Textron be a pure-play aerospace and defense company.

“It provides clarity and simplification on our capital allocation and investments,” Atherton told analysts on a conference call in which she also noted that the Textron board had considered this scenario in the past. “And frankly, it also just aligns them both with their respective natural shareholder bases.”

The math for a separation is pretty apparent: Textron’s aerospace business, which include the Cessna and Bell brands as well as weapons and electronics systems and have annual sales of about $12 billion, have profit margins of about 11%. The industrial group, on the other hand, produces a segment margin of about 5%—and that number has risen since Textron sold off its powersports group a year ago.