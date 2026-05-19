5 Manufacturers Announcing New US Production Facilities

The following compilation highlights how companies are broadening their U.S. manufacturing footprint through recent facility investments.

Novartis

Medicines company Novartis announced on April 30 plans to add a new active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, as part of its previously announced $23 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing.

“Last year we committed to adding seven new facilities in the U.S., and today we finalize our plans to expand our U.S. manufacturing and R&D footprint in the U.S.,” says Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "By building a connected, end-to-end footprint, we are strengthening our ability to locally develop, produce and deliver medicines at scale, enabling timely access to innovation for patients in the U.S.”

The 56,200-square-foot facility will focus on API production for solid dosage tablets, capsules and RNA therapeutics.

SEG Solar

Earlier this month, SEG Solar announced it will increase its total annual U.S. module production capacity to approximately 6 GW with the addition of a new $200 million, 4 GW solar manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.

"This new facility marks an important milestone for SEG," says Timothy Johnson, SEG Solar vice president of operations. "It will further strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities while supporting ongoing technology innovation. The plant is designed with the flexibility to integrate next-generation technologies, including HJT, as the industry evolves."

The 500,000-square-foot plant is expected to create up to 800 new jobs.

Eaton

Power management company Eaton announced early last month that it will open a new manufacturing facility in Bellevue, Nebraska, to support the growing needs of data centers. The 370,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin producing switchgear in the first half of 2027 and add over 200 engineering, manufacturing and production jobs.

AbbVie

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie announced on April 22 a $1.4 billion investment to build a manufacturing campus in Durham, North Carolina, that will support production of medicines used in immunology, neuroscience and oncology.

"Our investment in North Carolina represents a significant milestone for AbbVie as our largest capital investment to date and an important expansion of our manufacturing footprint into a new region of the United States," says Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer of AbbVie.

The company plans to hire 734 people for the project, including engineers, manufacturing operators, scientists and laboratory technicians. Construction is slated to begin this year, and the campus is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corp. announced on April 10 it will invest more than $60 million to transform an existing building in Perrysburg, Ohio, into the company’s 11th U.S. factory. The plant, previously used for solar panel manufacturing, will create between 100 and 150 new jobs and produce appliance components and subassembly work for washers and dryers.

"By creating a hybrid environment where cutting-edge automation meets human ingenuity, we are not just building appliances—we are building the future domestic production for our industry,” says Kristin Day, Whirlpool Corporation vice president of U.S. manufacturing.