5 Manufacturers Break Ground on New US Facilities

From Mississippi to Michigan, here’s a look at five manufacturers adding production capacity and creating hundreds of jobs across the nation.

JetZero

Aerospace company JetZero broke ground in June on a manufacturing and final assembly campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, to produce the company’s next-generation, fuel-efficient Z4 aircraft. The 8 million-square-foot factory is expected to create 14,500 jobs over the next 10 years.

"It should come as no surprise that JetZero is breaking ground here in North Carolina – the first in flight state," says Tom O'Leary, JetZero CEO and co-founder. "North Carolina has a vision for its future as a global aerospace hub, and JetZero shares that vision. We believe the time has come for an all-wing airplane, to support the industry's need for more efficient airplanes that also deliver an incredible experience.”

According to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the project represents an investment of $4.7 billion.

International Paper

Packaging solutions manufacturer International Paper (IP) broke ground in May on a new $225 million corrugated packaging facility in Brandon, Mississippi. The 468,000-square-foot greenfield facility sits on an 80-acre site.

“The Brandon facility will strengthen our manufacturing network with modern capabilities designed to improve safety, reliability and operational performance, while positioning us to support long-term growth and deliver even greater value to our customers,” says Keith Townsend, group vice president and general manager, IP North America Packaging Solutions East.

Plant operations are expected to begin in Q4 2027, and employees at the company’s nearby Richland box plant are set to transition to the new facility.

Novartis

Novartis announced in May that it broke ground on a new Denton, Texas, manufacturing site for radioligand therapy. The 46,000-square-foot facility is slated to become operational in 2028 and create jobs in manufacturing, bioengineering, operations and quality.

“Radioligand therapy is transforming how we treat cancer, and expanded manufacturing is essential to delivering these therapies at scale,” says Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. “Breaking ground in Denton further strengthens our U.S. supply chain and helps ensure patients can receive these highly personalized treatments when and where they need them.”

The new facility is part of the company’s broader $23 billion investment in U.S. research and manufacturing.

Fibrosan

Manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic solutions Fibrosan broke ground earlier this month on a new manufacturing facility in Cassopolis, Michigan. The facility will enable just-in-time production and create 35 new jobs in manufacturing, operations, engineering and logistics.

“We are proud to bring manufacturing closer to our customers, create opportunities in this community and build a long-term sustainable future in North America,” says Fibrosan CEO Erim Yucel.

The site is expected to begin operations in March 2027, and a planned future expansion is slated to triple the facility’s production capacity.

Hitachi Energy

On June 29, Hitachi Energy broke ground on a $457 million expansion at its existing South Boston, Virginia, campus. The new factory will make large power transformers and is part of a previously announced $1 billion investment in U.S. electrical grid infrastructure.

“Every transformer that comes out of this facility is built by our skilled Virginia workforce, helping power communities across the country,” says Greg Callahan, head of Hitachi Energy’s transformer business in North America. “With 825 new jobs to come, this expansion marks the continuation of our long-term commitment to South Boston and our local workforce.”