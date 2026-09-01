Auto Supplier CEOs: There Will and Needs to Be More Consolidation

The global expansion of Chinese manufacturers surfaced in several conversations at the J.P. Morgan conference, with Dauch saying that Europe looks set for more restructurings and other strategic moves as Chinese firms eye the excess capacity on the continent. Edwards noted that Cooper-Standard has been growing its Chinese revenue base and intends to grow along with its customers there.

“If you’re not diversifying with the China market, then I think you probably are going to end up with an extreme amount of business […] tied up in 70% [of the world] if you’re not with the China customers,” he said.

Analysts at Boston Consulting Group early this year published a report on “how auto suppliers can rebuild and rise again” after the crisis from early this decade. Among their main points is that companies need to simplify their portfolios and build scale through consolidation while also cutting other costs.

“Additionally, as OEMs increasingly engage directly with Tier 2 suppliers and selectively internalize integration activities, Tier 1 players must fundamentally rethink their operating model,” the analysts added. “The traditional coordination and pass-through role is under pressure, requiring sharper differentiation in system integration, software, capital deployment and risk-sharing.”

Building New Markets, Too

Dauch is on the same page when it comes to sharpening his teams’ operations. He told conference attendees that a big part of integrating with Dowlais is about improving capacity utilization. He and Dana President and CEO Byron Foster also agree with BCG’s take that auto suppliers need to diversify beyond their traditional customer bases.

Dauch noted that about 20% of the clients today that are buying powder metal from his company’s former GKN operations are not in the auto sector and that their business can grow. In addition, he said Dauch is thinking about branching into industrial, aerospace or powersports markets where it can use its expertise.

“We’ll look at that but some of that takes capital to enter into, too,” he added, “whether it’s a greenfield approach or a strategic approach of some nature.”

Foster and his team are a littler further along the road in building a powersports business and also will diversify their customer base more into commercial vehicles when the Eaton Mobility deal is finalized. Additional market moves are also on the agenda.

“We’re already seeing some uptick in volume on the defense side for the second half of ’26,” Foster told the J.P. Morgan audience. “That should continue into ’27 and [we’re] working to gain new programs in the defense space as well as powersports.”

Finding a healthy and profitable balance between amassing scale, innovating product lines and branching into new markets is quite the tightrope for auto suppliers to walk these days. But as the world’s auto OEMs defend their turf and/or stake claims to new territories (geographical and technological), it seems very likely that new shocks will test their suppliers soon. As the BCG team phrased the situation in its report: “The choice is whether to endure these forces or use them as raw material for reinvention.”