On The Move: Executive Changes at Ford Energy, Rivian and Mission Critical Group

“Dave brings a rare, buy-side perspective on what utilities and other customers truly require as they build out power infrastructure – exactly the skill set and insight Ford Energy needs,” Farley said. “Under Dave’s leadership, we will scale this business into one of North America’s leading energy storage providers.”

Drake will leave Ford more than three decades after coming aboard as a Ford College Graduate in powertrain engineering. During her career, she worked on the F-150 and Super Duty programs, among others, and was the chief engineer for global hybrid and battery electric vehicles before moving into several executive roles focused on technology and EV platforms.

Rivian Preps For Finance Transition

Claire McDonough, the CFO of Rivian Automotive, will leave the electric-vehicle manufacturer in late October and move to the East Coast to be closer to her family and start work at energy equipment and systems titan GE Vernova. Come Jan. 1, she will become the latter’s CFO.