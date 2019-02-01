Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker at Foxconn announcement Copyright Scott Olson, Getty Images
Then-Wisconsin governor, Scott Walker, speaks at a 2018 event detailing some of Foxconn's plans in the state.
Leadership

Foxconn Says It Will Build Wisconsin Plant After Trump Talks

Earlier in the week, the electronics manufacturer said it was reconsidering its plans.

Foxconn Technology Group said it will proceed with plans to build a factory in Wisconsin after U.S. President Donald Trump and company Chairman Terry Gou discussed the matter following reports the company was reconsidering the project.

That’s a turnabout from its stance earlier in the week, when the electronics manufacturer said it was reconsidering the plans. Foxconn said Wednesday that it was deliberating whether it would be economically feasible to develop liquid-crystal displays at the location.

“After productive discussions, between the White House and the company,” and a personal conversation between the two men, “Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," the Taiwanese company said Friday.

Foxconn’s flip-flopping is the latest example of an evolving vision for spending $10 billion to expand in the Midwestern U.S. state since Gou and Trump unveiled the project to much fanfare in 2017. The Taiwanese company had secured billions of dollars in potential incentives from the state in exchange for meeting capital investment and hiring targets, but the deal has grown increasingly controversial, with critics, including Wisconsin’s new governor, Tony Evers, describing it as a corporate giveaway.

Trump hailed the move in a tweet on Friday: “Great news on Foxconn in Wisconsin after my conversation with Terry Gou!”

By Tom Giles

TAGS: Growth Strategies Strategic Siting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trump Xi
Trump Says No Trade Deal Will Be Final Until He Meets With Xi
Jan 31, 2019
In step with the theme of this yearrsquos Manufacturing Month Whirlpool Corp working to change the perception of manufacturing in America by providing an inside look at its manufacturing processmdashshowing stepbystep how a 14000 pound roll of steel is transformed into a world class premium cooking product through the use of robotics connected technology and skilled manufacturing workersnbspThe company has been investing in its skilled workforce to ensure manufacturing jobs can remain
Whirlpool Not Counting on Trump Resolving Trade Spat With China
Jan 29, 2019
EU Hits China with New Steel Antidumping Probes
Congressional Budget Office Sees Trade War Dragging on US Economy
Jan 29, 2019
Cisco signage at the front of a building
Cisco CEO Warns Higher Tariffs Will Force Companies to Cut R&D
Jan 17, 2019