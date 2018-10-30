Menu
GE machinery. GE Power
Leadership

GE Says Justice Department, SEC Are Probing Power-Unit Charge

The Justice Department is also examining the writedown from goodwill impairment.

General Electric Co. said the Securities and Exchange Commission is expanding its probe of the company’s accounting to look at a $22 billion charge in the company’s power unit.

The Justice Department is also examining the writedown from goodwill impairment, GE Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller said Tuesday on a conference call. The company confirmed the charge in its earnings report, four weeks after flagging the issue to investors.

The expanded probe adds to the pressure on GE, which is contending with one of the deepest slumps in its 126-year history amid cash-flow shortfalls and declining demand for its gas turbines. The company had previously said the SEC was looking at accounting in the power division and an old insurance portfolio.

“We are cooperating with the SEC and DOJ as they work on these matters,’’ Miller said.

The shares fell 3.4% to $10.78 ahead of regular trading in New York.

By Brendan Case

TAGS: Companies & Executives Corporate Finance
