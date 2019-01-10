Jaguar to Eliminate 4,500 Jobs Worldwide Amid Brexit Slump

Jaguar Land Rover plans to slash 4,500 jobs worldwide, as the U.K.’s biggest automobile maker responds to the sales slowdown caused by Brexit, flagging demand for diesel-powered vehicles and a downturn in China.

The cuts, representing roughly 10% the company’s workforce, are part of a 2.5 billion-pound (US$3.2 billion) push announced last year to reduce costs and boost cash flow through 2020. They come on top of the 1,500 people who left in 2018, the company said Thursday in a statement.

“We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth said in the statement. The measures are aimed at “ensuring that we maximize the opportunities created by growing demand for autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies.”

The Jaguar restructuring comes on the same day that Ford Motor Co. said it would cut thousands of jobs in Europe. Jaguar, a symbol of British carmaking, and Ford are both vulnerable to a U.K. market that tumbled the most in 2018 since the depths of the financial crisis. Those woes could get worse in a hard Brexit, while global carmakers across the globe grapple with a downturn in China and pressure to invest in electrified and autonomous cars.

The job cuts announced Thursday will affect mostly workers in the U.K., including contractors, senior management, supervisors, engineering, and design workers, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing details that weren’t announced. Production-line workers won’t be affected, they said.

Jaguar, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., employed more than 43,000 people during the 2018 financial year. The company said it will start a voluntary buyout program and implement a flatter management system as increases its investment in areas such as electrification.

The automaker said its efficiency program, dubbed Charge and Accelerate, has already realized more than 500 million pounds in savings and improvements. The company said it will produce next-generation electric motors at its engine plant in Wolverhampton, and assemble batteries at Hams Hall, also in the U.K.’s West Midlands region.

In June, the company said it would move production of the Discovery sport utility vehicle to Slovakia from Birmingham, England, to make room for future electric cars. The company has said that move will cost 1,200 jobs.

Jaguar also froze production at an engine factory in the English Midlands, affecting 500 workers, for two weeks in December, citing slower demand. Jaguar sales increased by 4.2% in 2018, while Land Rover registrations dropped by 5.7%, according to the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry group.

By Ellen Milligan and Irene García Pérez