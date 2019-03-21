Menu
glass of Miller Lite beer Copyright Andrew Burton, Getty Images
Leadership

MillerCoors Takes Beer Battle with Anheuser-Busch to Court

MillerCoors sued for false advertising and trademark dilution.

The beer brawl has moved from TV to the courtroom.

MillerCoors LLC sued Anheuser-Busch InBev SA on Thursday, claiming the maker of Bud Light spent more than $13 million on a Super Bowl ad campaign designed to frighten people away from its Miller Lite and Coors Lite brands by deceiving them into thinking they’d be consuming corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup.

“To be clear, they will not,” MillerCoors said in a federal complaint filed in Madison, Wisconsin.

MillerCoors sued for false advertising and trademark dilution. The beer maker is seeking damages and an order barring Anheuser-Busch from airing misleading ads, including commercials referred to as “Special Delivery,” “Medieval Barbers,” “Trojan Horse,” “Mountain Folk,” “Cave Explorers,” and “Thespians Performing Beer Ingredients.”

MillerCoors, which was acquired by Molson Coors Brewing Co. after AB InBev took over rival SABMiller Plc in 2016, says Anheuser-Busch “singled out MillerCoors’ use of a common brewing fermentation aid, corn syrup,” to fool consumers who don’t know the difference between that and high-fructose corn syrup, a controversial sweetener used in soft drinks that’s been blamed for a surge in obesity.

“The recent Bud Light campaign is truthful and intended to point out a key difference from Miller Lite and Coors Light,” a spokeswoman for AB InBev said by email. “MillerCoors’ lawsuit is baseless and will not deter Bud Light from providing consumers with the transparency they demand.”

By Bob Van Voris

TAGS: Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Applied Technical Services production line
2018 IW Best Plants Winner: ATS Defies the World
Mar 21, 2019
While some managers hate the annual review process continuous feedback is important in helping team members know what they are doing wellnbspas well as providing them with opportunities for improvement according to the companyquotIt has been our experience that the managers who hate the performance review process are the same people who are not good at giving ongoing feedbackquot Stark says quotGreat feedback helps people stay connected and builds trustquot
Getting Feedback Right
Mar 21, 2019
K.R. Sridhar Bloom Energy
The CEO of a Fuel Cell Company Doesn't Believe in Fuel Cell Cars
Mar 21, 2019
BMW logo
BMW Warns of Profit Slump, Sets $14 Billion Savings Plan
Mar 20, 2019