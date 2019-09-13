Skip navigation
New Balance Offering Employees Tuition Free Path to College Degree
Leadership

New Balance Offering Employees Tuition- Free Path to College Degree

"We believe our associates will greatly appreciate the opportunity to secure a degree from such a prestigious university at no cost to them and from the convenience of their own homes," said Erin Bentz, global director of talent. .

New Balance Athletics, Inc., the Boston-based manufacturer of athletic shoes, announced on Sept. 12 an agreement with Purdue University Global that provides a new tuition benefit program for its associates in the United States.

New Balance, which operates five manufacturing plants in New England and 90 company owned-retails outlets, is providing a benefit that offers a tuition-free path to a college degree. The benefit includes paid tuition, waived application fees and also covers the cost of course textbooks and materials for undergraduate degrees.

“New Balance is delighted to join with Purdue Global to bring this incredible educational opportunity to our associates,” said Erin Bentz, the company’s director of global talent. “We believe our associates will greatly appreciate the opportunity to secure a degree from such a prestigious university at no cost to them and from the convenience of their own homes. This will be perceived as a tremendous benefit.”

Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The online program offers associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, including business, information technology, cybersecurity, accounting and finance. Its programs are built on real-world requirements, enabling adult students to learn at their own pace and in many cases receive college credit for previous work experience.

