Boeing, DOJ Reach Deal Over MAX Crashes Case

The company will also be required to make a minimum investment of $455 million in "compliance and safety programs."

Such changes at the firm will be overseen by an independent monitor appointed by the government for a three-year term.

The company's board of directors will also be required to meet the families of crash victims.

The high-profile agreement follows the DOJ finding in May that Boeing failed to improve its compliance and ethics program, in breach of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in the wake of the MAX crashes.

Families Reject 'Generous' Deal

The families of victims will ask the court to reject the plea deal at an upcoming hearing.

"The generous plea agreement rests on deceptive and offensive premises," said the objection filed by their legal team Sunday.

In a statement shared by her lawyers, Berthet added that the agreement shows the DOJ's "deafness" despite an alarming rise in incidents.

The original DPA was announced in January 2021, over charges that Boeing knowingly defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration.

That agreement required Boeing to pay $2.5 billion in fines and restitution in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution.

A three-year probationary period was set to expire this year.

But in January, Boeing was plunged back into crisis mode when a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight.

In a May 14 letter to the U.S. court, DOJ officials said that Boeing flouted its obligations under the DPA by "failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws throughout its operations."

The conclusion opened up the company to possible prosecution, with Boeing initially arguing it did not violate the 2021 accord.

DOJ representatives briefed families in late June on the proposed plea deal and the company was given until July 5 to accept the offer, or face trial.

