Manufacturing Business News: It’s All About Data, Psychologically Safer Workplaces and Other Headlines

Episode 2 of (R)Evolutionizing Manufacturing: Data Is Everything : Join Industry 4.0 thought leader Jeff Winter and Smart Industry Managing Editor Scott Achelpohl as they discuss the importance of good data quality for informed decision making. Additionally, Winter answers listener questions.

The Future of Supply Chain Sustainability : Key factors driving the push for business sustainability include consumer demand, regulatory requirements, economic benefits and reputational gains, writes Mike Marut for Supply Chain Connect. This article details environmentally conscious supply chain trends that benefit companies as well as the planet, such as ethical sourcing and circular economy practices.

FleetOwner 500: Top 10 Private Manufacturing Fleets : Check out this FleetOwner media gallery showcasing the top private manufacturing fleets along with accompanying fleet data, including the total number of vehicles and rank in the FleetOwner 500: Top Private Fleets list.

Absolics to Receive $75 Million From the CHIPS Act to Support Semiconductor Manufacturing in Georgia : The $75 million in federal funding from the CHIPS and Science Act to glass substrate manufacturer Absolics "will be used to support the construction of a 120,000-square-foot facility in Covington, Georgia," writes Plant Services Senior Content Strategist Alexis Gajewski. This article also includes more information on domestic manufacturing investments and funding from the CHIPS Act.

Podcast: The Psychology Behind Safer Workplaces: Hear EHS Today Senior Editor Adrienne Selko detail the impact of psychosocial hazards, ISO 45003 guidelines and why inclusion is key in this episode of "Talking EHS."