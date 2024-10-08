Companies, Communities Respond to Hurricane Helene

We’ve compiled a news roundup of Hurricane Helene's impact across industries from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many news brands.
- Will Hurricane Helene Negatively Impact Machine Vision? Mining and refining facilities in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, which supply a large percentage of the world’s supply of high-quality quartz for semiconductor manufacturing, sustained minor damage from Hurricane Helene. Vision Systems Design Senior Editor Jim Tatum reports on how experts expect this disruption to affect supply chains.
- Sans Station, Elk Mills Poga, TN, Firefighters Still Responding: Susan Nicol, news editor for Firehouse.com, details the community efforts of the Elk Mills Poga Volunteer Fire Department after the fire station was washed away last month. “Despite their loss, the firefighters have stayed busy responding to their neighbors' needs, including setting up a food bank and helping remove storm debris,” she writes.
- Baxter Issues Updates on North Cove Manufacturing Site: Healthcare company Baxter is in the recovery process after water permeated its North Cove facility during Hurricane Helene. Healthcare Purchasing News Associate Editor Matt MacKenzie reports on the efforts to restart manufacturing operations and how the company is minimizing patient care disruption.
- Help in Time of Uncertainty: HVAC Company Reaches Out to Flood Victims: Terry McIver, director of content for Contracting Business, details how Call Dad AC & Heating is adjusting after multiple branches were impacted from Hurricane Helene’s winds and flooding. In addition, all eight of its locations are collecting supplies, which will be distributed to those in need.