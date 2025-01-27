Trump 2.0 Week One: Cybersecurity Concerns and Diet Coke on Demand

President Donald Trump's first week in office was an etremely busy one with dozens of executive orders signed that could have wide-ranging impacts on manufacturing in the United States. We covered a lof of those in IndustryWeek last week, and so did our colleagues at Endeavor Business Media. Here are some of the the most relevant articles.
- Will Trump’s Second Term Usher in Golden Age for Trucking? “There’s a lot still broken in America, and being the backbone of the economy, a strong trucking sector can go a long way to helping the nation heal,” writes Fleet Maintenance Editor-in-Chief John Hitch. In this opinion piece, Hitch analyzes economic conditions, changes to environmental regulations, energy and more to determine if Trump 2.0 can create a “golden age of travel,” as stated by DOT Secretary Nominee Sean Duffy.
- Trump and Telecom: The Latest Developments: Executive Editor Joe Gillard compiles and analyzes four quotes which summarize what the second Trump administration will mean for telecom in this ICT Solutions & Education article. The quotes come from President Trump, one of his executive orders, FCC Chair Brendan Carr and the Brookings Institution.
- Trump’s Impact on Biopharma Industry May Be a Net Positive in His New Term: Pharma Manufacturing’s Editor-in-Chief Greg Slabodkin reports on how a second Trump term might impact the outlook for the biopharma sector. Hear from several experts on topics like vaccines, tariffs, the BIOSECURE Act and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for HHS secretary.
- Trump’s Day One To-Do List: Reinstall the Diet Coke Button: “There were executive orders to sign, seditionists to pardon, international agreements to withdraw from. But perhaps the most important thing on Donald Trump’s first day as president was to have the Diet Coke button reinstalled in the Oval Office,” writes Dave Fusaro, editor-in-chief of Food Processing. Fusaro also goes on to detail Coca-Cola’s association with U.S. presidential inaugurations.
- Trump Administration Disbands Cyber Safety Review Board: As digital threats rise, the new administration’s decision to dissolve the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) has garnered strong reactions and stoked worries among many cybersecurity experts. SecurityInfoWatch.com Editorial Director Steve Lasky reports on the potential consequences of this move as well as what it may mean for the future of public-private partnerships.
- Trump Administration Looks to Axe Electric Vehicle Incentives, Tax Credits: In this Ratchet+Wrench article, learn how it might be more difficult than it seems for Trump to cut EV subsidies and why the automotive industry is against the idea.
