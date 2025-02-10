  • eNewsletter Subscription
    1. Leadership

    Trump May Impose 25% Steel, Aluminum Tariffs: DC Watch

    Feb. 10, 2025
    President Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, potentially driving up manufacturing costs and leading to reciprocal tariffs from trade partners.

    Editor’s Note

    President Donald J. Trump says a lot of things every day that could affect manufacturers’ strategies. His social media posts, executive orders and comments to the news media, in addition to responses to those developments, can generate a lot of noise and confusion. So, welcome to DC Watch. In this space, we’ll collect the latest comments from politicians that could impact manufacturing and offer a little bit of context. We will continue to write in-depth material about big political issues impacting the manufacturing world – from tax and trade changes to regulatory overhauls. Many of those articles will start out here as Washington publicly debates the merits of various proposals.

    10:40 a.m., Feb. 10, 2025

    Trump Proposes 25% Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imports

    Impact on manufacturing: The vast majority of American manufacturing uses steel and aluminum, so tariffs could drive up costs on automobiles, appliances and dozens of other consumer goods. It could also lead to reciprocal tariffs from trade partners on U.S. goods, lowering demand for U.S.-made products in other parts of the world. Tariffs could also boost pricing power for domestic metals producers.

    More News from Washington

    Other publications owned by IndustryWeek parent company Endeavor Business Media have also been writing important stories about the latest from D.C.

    10:40 a.m., Feb. 10, 2025

    President Says Nippon Steel Can Invest in US Steel, not Buy It

    Impact on manufacturing: The Nippon purchase bid included investment promises that could have changed the mix of steel offerings made in the United States. This investment may have a similar effect.

     

