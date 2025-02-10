Trump May Impose 25% Steel, Aluminum Tariffs: DC Watch

Editor’s Note

President Donald J. Trump says a lot of things every day that could affect manufacturers’ strategies. His social media posts, executive orders and comments to the news media, in addition to responses to those developments, can generate a lot of noise and confusion. So, welcome to DC Watch. In this space, we’ll collect the latest comments from politicians that could impact manufacturing and offer a little bit of context. We will continue to write in-depth material about big political issues impacting the manufacturing world – from tax and trade changes to regulatory overhauls. Many of those articles will start out here as Washington publicly debates the merits of various proposals.