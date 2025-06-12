Manufacturing Business News: Supply Chain Digital Twins, Making Cereal With Hydrogen Gas and Other Headlines
June 12, 2025
While we have a great staff of editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, please enjoy this roundup of news from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many brands.
- Volvo to Expand U.S. Manufacturing: Volvo Construction Equipment will invest $261 million across three sites to expand crawler excavator production. The company’s Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, site will also add production of large wheel loaders. The other two locations include sites in South Korea and Sweden. Learn more about the global investment in this Construction Equipment article.
- How Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream is Powering Vermont’s Clean Energy Future: PurposeEnergy has opened an anaerobic digestion facility in St. Albans, Vermont. “The St. Albans site was built in partnership with Ben & Jerry’s (because of course it was), and turns high-strength organic waste and out-of-spec food into two things Vermont can never have enough of: renewable energy and clean water,” writes Plant Services Senior Content Strategist Alexis Gajewski.
- Why Are Digital Twins Considered Better than Simulations for Supply Chain Optimization? In this episode of Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast, Editor-in-Chief David Greenfield speaks with Jason Hehman, leader of Industry 4.0 at digital product consultancy TXI, to learn how digital twins can optimize manufacturing supply chain decisions.
- Kellanova UK Factory Makes Cereals With Hydrogen Instead of Natural Gas: A Kellanova plant in Manchester, England, was able to successfully produce Corn Flakes, Bran Flakes, Special K and Rice Krispies using hydrogen gas to power the factory’s toasting oven. Food Processing Editor-in-Chief Dave Fusaro details the government-funded demonstration project and how hydrogen can support decarbonization in the manufacturing industry.
- Allison Transmission Acquiring Dana Off-Highway Business: Allison Transmission will purchase Dana Inc.’s off-highway business for approximately $2.7 billion. “Bringing Dana's drivetrain and propulsion technologies into its portfolio will enable Allison to expand its global presence as well as technical expertise,” reports Power & Motion Executive Editor Sara Jensen.
- Business Talk: Manufacturing Moves From FormAlloy, Cyngn, Wauseon Machine, and More: New Equipment Digest Editor-in-Chief Laura Davis reports on recent manufacturing business advancements, funding achievements, certifications and anniversaries.
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!
Sponsored
Sponsored