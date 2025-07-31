Manufacturing Business News: EHS Deregulation, Tariff Implications and Other Headlines
July 31, 2025
While we have a great staff of editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, please enjoy this roundup of news from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many brands.
- Mars Plans $2 Billion CapEx by the End of 2026: Mars Inc. has announced it plans to invest $2 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations by the end of next year. Food Processing Editor-in-Chief Dave Fusaro reports on the planned investment as well as the company’s recently completed facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lewisburg, Ohio.
- Air Liquide to Build $275M Gas Complex in Germany to Support Semiconductor Growth: Industrial gases company Air Liquide has signed a long-term contract to supply high-purity gases on a semiconductor industry manufacturing site in Germany. The company will build, own and operate three air separation units, two hydrogen production units and associated infrastructure “to deliver ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, helium and CO₂.” writes Chemical Processing Managing Editor Amanda Joshi.
- US-EU Trade Deal’s 15% Tariff on Pharmaceuticals Gets Mixed Response From Analysts: After the U.S. and EU reached a trade deal on Sunday, the new baseline tariff of 15% has drawn criticism and praise from a multitude of sectors, including the biopharma industry. In this Pharma Manufacturing article, Editor-in-Chief Greg Slabodkin compiles analyst reactions to the tariff rate and its potential repercussions.
- Trump's EPA Aims to Take Down EV Mandates Once and for All: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has announced a proposal to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding, a document which justifies greenhouse gas emissions regulations. FleetOwner Editor Jeremy Wolfe details the proposal, the EPA’s next steps and trucking industry reactions. “If successful, it will eliminate all greenhouse gas standards for vehicles and engines, completely altering the market for fleet vehicles and components,” writes Wolfe in this Fleet Maintenance article.
- The Deregulation of EHS 2025: Common Sense or Nonsense? EHS Today Editor-in-Chief Dave Blanchard takes a closer look at the efforts to deregulate U.S. businesses, the expenses associated with regulatory compliance and the arguments used for and against regulation rollbacks.
