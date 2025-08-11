Ford to Invest $2 Billion for Louisville Electric Trucks

Ford, the company that invented the moving automotive assembly line, is rethinking how it will make future vehicles, announcing plans to invest $5 billion in Louisville, Kentucky, and Marshall, Michigan, for its next generation of electric trucks.

“We have all lived through far too many ‘good college tries’ by Detroit automakers to make affordable vehicles that ends up with idled plants, layoffs and uncertainty,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said. “So, this had to be a strong, sustainable and profitable business. From Day 1, we knew there was no incremental path to success. We empowered a tiny skunkworks team three time zones away from Detroit. We tore up the moving assembly line concept and designed a better one.”

Louisville Assembly Plant, now home to the Escape small crossover, will get $2 billion of the investment for what Ford is calling a modular family of future EVs (the company already announced the $3 billion battery plant). Powered by low-cost but lower-range lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, Ford officials say the new vehicles will use dramatically fewer parts and take less assembly time than internal combustion engine options. Targets include:

20% fewer parts

25% fewer fasteners

40% fewer workstations

15% faster assembly time

Rather than a straight assembly line, Bryce Currie, Ford vice president, Americas Manufacturing, says the new system will be more like a tree – three separate production processes that come together for final assembly.