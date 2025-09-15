Ford Shutting Down its Glass House Headquarters

New facility about three miles away puts corporate management and design adjacent to each other.
Sept. 15, 2025
2 min read
68c85c93257391da139db51d New Ford World Headquarters 02

After more than 70 years in its iconic building in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford Motor Co. plans to tear that facility down after 2027 when it moves into a new campus a few miles away.

“We were never going to leave Dearborn. We’ve been here for 122 years,” Chairman Bill Ford said in a video released with the announcement. Still, the move out of the iconic Detroit-area building will be a major change.

The new facility will be built about three miles away, next to Ford’s tech center and vehicle proving grounds—near the campus of the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Once finished, the four-story structure will have about 2.1 million square feet of office and meeting space, about double the 12-story structure it replaces.

“To win in this new era, we must work more closely together than ever before,” Bill Ford and Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a letter to employees. “Our new headquarters is designed to make that happen, bringing thousands of our engineering, design, and technology team members together in one collaborative space.”

In their letter, Ford and Farley say the 1950s-era buildings, known throughout the automotive world as “The Glass House,” served its purpose. But, the company now needs more flexible options that drive greater levels of collaboration.

The announcement comes more than a year after General Motors announced it will move out of its iconic Detroit offices in the Renaissance Center at the edge of downtown. Only a few blocks away, GM is moving into a former Hudson’s Department store and moving many of its people to its much larger technical center in Warren, Michigan.

As someone who has visited Ford’s world headquarters on multiple occasions, I’d describe the outgoing building as impressive but hugely dated. The boxlike steel-and-glass structure immediately announces its post-war heritage with every design choice—from the baby blue accents around the glass to the completely symmetric layouts of every space. Like many structures from that era, interior space on the upper floors is chopped into a few big offices and awkwardly situated bullpens or cubicles.

Parts of the new headquarters will open to employees in November, but the full campus will remain under development through 2027.

new_ford_world_headquarters_infographic

About the Author

Robert Schoenberger
Email

Robert Schoenberger

Editor-in-Chief

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/robert-schoenberger-4326b810

Bio: Robert Schoenberger has been writing about manufacturing technology in one form or another since the late 1990s. He began his career in newspapers in South Texas and has worked for The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi; The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky; and The Plain Dealer in Cleveland where he spent more than six years as the automotive reporter. In 2014, he launched Today's Motor Vehicles (now EV Manufacturing & Design), a magazine focusing on design and manufacturing topics within the automotive and commercial truck worlds. He joined IndustryWeek in late 2021.

Sign up for IndustryWeek Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

So That Happened: New Leader at VW of America, Could Honeywell Become a 'Former' Conglomerate?
Five Predictions for the 2030 EV Battery Market
The Fundamentals of MIG Welding for Mild Steel
Sponsored
Choosing the Right Gas for Your DIY MIG Welding Projects
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!