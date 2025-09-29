Manufacturing Business News: Expediting Grid Infrastructure, GHG Reporting Requirements and Other Headlines

While we have a great staff of editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, please enjoy this roundup of news from our parent company EndeavorB2B’s many brands.

Fujifilm Biotechnologies Opens $3.2B Cell Culture Manufacturing Site in North Carolina: Contract development and manufacturing organization Fujifilm Biotechnologies has opened its new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, with a capacity of eight 20,000 L mammalian cell culture bioreactors. The $3.2 billion site currently employs more than 680 employees and strives to hire a total of 1,400 by 2031. Learn more about the facility from Pharma Manufacturing’s Editor-in-Chief Greg Slabodkin.

Factories Double Down on Smart Manufacturing: In this Supply Chain Connect article, Contributing Editor Avery Larkin describes how advanced technologies like AI, robotics and IIoT are helping plants reduce downtime and resolve workplace challenges like cybersecurity concerns, labor shortages and quality assurance.

EPA To Stop GHG Reporting for Oil, Gas and Other Large Emitters: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a proposal on Sept. 12 to end the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, “which requires oil and gas companies and other major polluters to track their annual emissions from over 8,000 facilities, including refineries, compressor stations and power plants,” writes Cathy Landry for Oil & Gas Journal. Landry reports on the details of the proposal, its potential impact on the sector and reactions from environmental groups.

DOE Launches Speed to Power Initiative to Accelerate Grid Infrastructure Development: On Sept. 18, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the Speed to Power initiative to advance large-scale grid infrastructure projects and meet the rapidly growing energy needs of AI and data centers. This T&D World article details the launch and the DOE’s work on grid reliability.

New Truck Demand Is Dropping; Used Truck Prices Are Rising: In this video, FleetOwner Editor Jeremy Wolfe interviews Steve Tam, VP at ACT Research, to discuss the commercial vehicle market, Class 8 truck availability and OEM production levels.