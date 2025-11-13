Registration Open for Chemical Processing and Manufacturing Conference eChem Expo

Registration is now open for the eChem Expo Solutions Marketplace & Technology Innovations Conference. The event will take place April 8–9, 2026, at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Through expert-led sessions, chemical process and manufacturing professionals can expect to gain insights into 11 educational focus areas, including safety, sustainability, AI, operational excellence, supply chain resilience and more. This year’s conference is expected to feature over 150 exhibitors and draw 1,000-1,200 industry professionals.

IndustryWeek parent company EndeavorB2B acquired the event from EcoChem Strategies earlier this year.

“I'm thrilled to share what EndeavorB2B is bringing to the already exceptional eChem Expo,” says eChem Expo Conference Director Bryan Shackelford. “With expanded programming, now two full days plus pre-event options and the power of Endeavor’s nationwide audience reach, the tradition of exceeding expectations continues. And this is only the beginning.”

Visit www.echemexpo.com for more information.