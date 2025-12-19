250+ Ohio Manufacturers Urge Lutnick to Restore MEP Funding

"The work of modernizing factories, adopting advanced technology, and facilitating bringing production home from overseas aligns directly with the administration’s reshoring priorities."
Dec. 19, 2025
More than 250 leaders of Ohio manufacturing companies signed a Dec. 18 letter urging U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to restore funding to the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership until a federal audit is completed.

In addition, on Dec. 17 seven Republican members of Congress from Ohio sent Lutnick a  letter asking for the funding freeze to be lifted immediately, "given the severity of the consequences to Ohio manufacturers, workers, and the state’s industrial competitiveness."

The text of the Dec. 18 letter below is followed by the names and companies of the manufacturers who signed. Addtionally, more than 200 leaders of manufacturing-adjacent companies, educators and nonprofits signed but are not included here.

December 18, 2025

Dear Secretary Lutnick:

We, the undersigned Ohio manufacturing, economic development, and education leaders and friends of manufacturing, strongly support the mission of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP program), and the regional organization (MAGNET) that serves our companies in Northeast Ohio. 

In our region, MAGNET has played a critical role in helping small and medium-sized manufacturers with:

  • New Product Design Development and Engineering
  • Production Efficiency and Lean improvements
  • Worker Training and Development for both production and professional staff
  • Creation of a successful Second Chance manufacturing jobs program
  • Executive peer groups and leadership development
  • Innovation in products, processes, and business systems

Manufacturing is critical to the regional and state economy, driving nearly 50% of Northeast Ohio’s economy and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for the vast majority of our sector and much of our job growth.

Large companies can often afford independent consultants to do the above work. For smaller businesses, MAGNET’s lower-cost services, made possible by MEP funding, are the difference between standing still and keeping up with global competition. The work of modernizing factories, adopting advanced technology, and facilitating bringing production home from overseas aligns directly with the administration’s reshoring priorities and America’s long-term economic and national security.

That is why we are deeply concerned that MEP funding for Ohio has been suspended before any audit ﬁndings have been released. We do not believe this outcome was ever Congress’s intent when it created and funded the MEP program.

We respectfully urge the Department of Commerce and the State of Ohio to work together to restore MEP funding for Ohio manufacturers while the federal review continues, and to ensure that any issues identiﬁed are addressed through transparent due process, not at the expense of the small and mid-sized maufacturers who rely on this program.

Sincerely,

Tim Becker, 5-Acre Mill

Erika Boeing, Accelerate Wind

John Racic, Accurate Metal Machining

Norm Hensley Jr., Ace Paper Tube Corporation

Jack Harley, Acense LLC

Don Scipione, Acme Express

Jarett Solnick, ACS Industries

Duane Kenyon, Advance Bronze

Bryan Lowiec, Advanced Welding Solutions

Lee Watson, AECO Companies

John Milgram, Aexcel Corp.

Alan Semel, Agilence Inc.

Harry Shood, Aim Transportation Solutions

David Harris, Air Rite Service Supply, Inc

Roman Boychuk, Aircraft Wheel & Brake, LLC

Tony Horvat, Alacriant Inc

Ben DeMichael Alcon Industries, Inc.

Darrell Zielinski, All Ohio Threaded Rod

Tony Nicol, Alliance Support Services, LLC

Don Cochran, AltaTherm

Pete Goumas, AML3D USA Inc.

Ted Mailey, APO Pumps & Compressors, LLC

Nick Ballas, ARM TruckCorp

Xavior Motley, ARMA (Armadillo Protection LLC)

Daijha Johnson, Arrow Communications LLC

Franco Kraiselburd, Asclepi

Jeff Lubash, ASGL

JJ Lang, Ashland Water Group

Steve Konig, Assembly Specialty Products, Inc.

Aaron Slodov, Atomic Industries, Inc.

Wendy Dobyns, Autogate

Jennifer Compton, Automation Tool & Die, Inc.

Isaiah Kaiser, Auxilium Health, Inc

Mindaugas Rackaitis, Avery Dennison

Donald Bailey II, B Dynasty LLC

Kenny Godnavec, B&P Spring Production Company, Inc.

Teresa Bair, Barnes Group Inc.

Tino Go, Baru Inc.

Nancy Kehrle, Becker Americas

Jason Rathbun, Becker Pumps

Jonathan Beckett, Beckett Air, Incorporated

Hallie Stewart, Bee Valve

Matt Sublett, Benchmark

Austin Mazurik, Benko Products, Inc.

Garrett Miller, Black Tip LLC.

Marie T Ball, Blue & Green Planet, Ltd

Andrew McCartney, Bowden Manufacturing Corp

Eric Shultz, Bowden Manufacturing Corp

Wes Holder, Bowden Manufacturing Corp

Aliasgar Morbi, Brash Product Development Inc.

Anurag Warhadpande, Bridgestone

Melanie Muscolo, Buckeye Innovation

Tony Grilli, Bud Industries

Blair Haas, Bud Industries, Inc.

David Rutana, Bummin' Beaver Brewery

Mark Pollari, Burton Station Fixture Company

Tyler Pollari, Burton Station Fixture Company

Travis Pollari, Burton Station Fixture Company LLC

Kees DeRuyter, Butech Bliss

Andrew Saltzman, Buyers Products Company

Gwen Blagg, Buyers Products Company

Zach Sipos, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc.

Marissa Wilson, Capsoul

David Camiener, CBG Biotech, Ltd. Co.

Michael Garvey, Center Street Technologies

Adam Sesock, Centerless Grinding Solutions

Daniel Schodowski, ChemMasters Inc.

Rocky Sandrella, Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC

Michael Abrams, Classic Toy Company, Inc.

Sam Ratvasky, Cleveland Controls

Patrick Ramella, Cleveland Menu Printing, Inc.

Jeff Peters, Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems

Tom Lix, Cleveland Whiskey

John Zanin, Clifton Steel Co.

Dave Kolomijez, Clifton Steel Co.

Coco, Coco’s Chalky Paints

Melissa Gorris, Compass Wire Cloth

Matt Werner, COMPCO

Jon Hampshire, Consep Sizetec

Trevor Stohr, Conveyer & Caster

Jeff Stohr, Conveyer & Caster

David Sukenik, Core Manufacturing, LLC

Lisa Sibits, Core Revolution (AbZipper)

Wayne Barry, Cortina Leathers

Sharie Renee, Cosmic Bobbins

Greg Baggott, Cres Cor

Gary Niehaus, Crystal Diagnostics

Rich Stombaugh, Custom Metal Works

Robert Guy, Cutting Dynamics, LLC

Amy Mucha, Daisy Makes, LLC

Cameron Haring, DECA Manufacturing

Joey Arnold, Delta Systems, Inc.

Ryan Ashdown, Design World LLC

Brian Doud, Develotype LLC

Sean Cwynar, Diamond Metals Distribution, LLC

Stephen Dickson, Diamond Products

Miki Pavlovic, Diamond Products, Limited

Patrick Cowan, Dorn Color, LLC.

Tom Selleny, Dorn Color, LLC.

April Bertram, DRB

Brian Fink, Duramax Marine

Suzanne Wilson, Duramax Marine LLC

Bryan Carlisle, E. Warther & Sons, Inc.

Miguel Lugo, E.C Kitzel & Sons

Thomas Schumann, E.C. Kitzel

Regan McHale, Eagle Elastomer, Inc.

Julie Robbins, E,arthQuaker Devices

Tim Rosengarten, East End Welding LP

Ashley Welty, Eberhard Manufacturing Co.

Jim Sargent, Eberhard Manufacturing Co.

Kevin Stambaugh, Elmet Technologies

Larry Harrison, Elyria Manufacturing Corp (EMC Precision)

Fiona Gaffney, Enbasis Inc.

Andrew Rising, Encore Industrial Co.

Michael Nieset, Encore Industrial Company

Justine Blank, Engineered Products, Inc.

Kevin Moore, Essentialware

Jason Moore, Essentialware

Natalie Evers, EverSafe Sensory LLC

Stephen Lovass, Excelitas

Brian FitzGerald, Falcon Industies

Adam Baldy, Fedpro, Inc

Marc Mendoza, Fedpro, Inc

Brian Wood, Fibercore, LLC

Matt Wunzin, Five Design & Development

Craig A. Duncan, Fives North American Combustion, Inc.

Steven Wengerd, Flextur

Ben Giordano, FlowMetric LLC

Felix Brueck, Folio Photonics

James Wearley, Food Equipment Manufacturing Co.

Amanda Dureiko, Forging Industry Association

Tony Marchetta, Fortune Brands | Moen

Aidan Meany, Found Surface

Matthew Simoni, Fraction Watch Box, LLC

Larry Fulton, Fulton Equity, LLC

Hal Wagoner, Fuserashi International Technology, Inc.

Michael Janes, Galvanix

Jamie McKee, Galvanix

Alan Long, Galvanix

Morgan Linger, Garvey Corporation

John Kreft, Gebauer Company

Scott Kepp, GEM Inc.

Katie Churchin, General Metal Heat Treating, Inc.

Rich Gent, Gent Machine

Dean Zody, GhostWave Inc

Kevin Ballard, Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology America, Inc.

Lachelle Bender, Gimmeahand Inc

Nick Ciavarella, GoJo Industries, Inc.

Stephanie Onderko, GoJo Industries, Inc.

Casey Krysiak, Gojo Industries, Inc.

Donny Chaplin, Grand River Rubber & Plastic

Keith Wyatt, Grand River Rubber & Plastics Company

Scott Huffman, Graywacke, Inc.

John Bonner, Great Lakes Growers

Jeffrey Lutz, Grip Spritz LLC

Tom Rose, Grip Spritz LLC

Haidar Hamoud, Haakwear

Bob Halper, Halper Lighting Solutions

Adam Kemp, Haltec Corporation

Michael Russell, Haltec Corporation

Will Powers, Harmoni Solutions

Adam Ellis, Harmoni Solutions, Inc.

Ron Zieske, Heat Seal, LLC

Chris Nook, Helix Linear Technologies

Megan Cika, Helix Linear Technologies

Vicky DiMichele, Helix Linear Technologies

Susan Nash, Helix Linear Technologies Inc

Marina Soldo, Helix Linear Technologies, Inc.

Tina Dick, Hgr Industrial Surplus, Inc.

Jess Wiedemer, Hinkley Lighting, Inc.

Carmen Popa, Hinkley Lighting Inc.

Craig Macklin, HK Technologies, Inc.

Bob Halper, Holos Lighting

Stephen Diegelmann , Horizons Inc

Katherine Graham, Humaneering Performance

Mark Lamoncha, Humtown Additive

Richard Organ, Hynes Industries

Harry Singer, ICM Distributing Company, Inc.

John Paximadis, IEC Infrared Systems Inc.

Sam Falletta, Incept

Chris Pascarella, Industrious Group

Doug O'Bryon, Innovation Food Service

Bill Price, Intellitronix Corporation

Mike Wise, IoT Sandbox Corp

 Damon Walsh, Iten Defense, LLC

Mark Whitlam, J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company

Kate Jeffries, Jergens, Inc.

Ouday Taweel, Jergens, Inc.

Jack Schron, Jr. , Jergens. Inc

Bob Larosa, JL Moore Inc

Jeffery Woodson, JMW Solutions LLC

Chris Temple, Jolly Pets

Jim Taylor, JSH International

Craig Anderson, Kadee Industries

Elie Merheb, Kent Adhesive Products Co.

Sean Robbins, Kent Automation Systems LLC

David Sollinger, Kinetico

John Smith, Kinetico

Demetrius Lytle, Kinetico

Jon Wild, Kinetico

Carrie Murphy, Kintara, LLC

Kevin Brooks, Knight Materials

Steven Knoble, Knoble Moto

Melinda Alic, Koolpad, Inc.

Ken Gambatese, Lakeland Electric

Jeffrey Potter, Learn Kernel

Katie Colbaugh, Leucite

Bob Lee, Liberty Engineered Wire Products, Inc.

Steven Burns, Lighthanded Enterprises

Bruce Chantry, Lincoln Electric

Chris Campbell, Lincoln Electric

Kirk Lintern, Lintern Corporation

Chris Lowdermilk, LogiSync LLC

Ed Yenni, LogiSync, LLC

Jenna Ford, Loris Printing Inc

Meghan Bates, Luke Engineering

Peter Broer, Lumitex

Joseph Dombrowski, Lumitex

Max Meneer, Luxium Solutions

Joseph Majewski, Majek Growth LLC

Jessica Westropp, Manufacturing Works

Erica Bokisa, Maradyne Corporation

Scott Balogh, Mar-Bal

Anthony Lignetta, Mar-Bal, Inc.

Vince Profeta, Mar-Bal, Inc.

Michael L. Doris, Mars Electric Company

Linas Biliunas, Martindale Electric

Kenneth Rice, Masters Precision Machining, Inc.

Jayson Graham, Masthead Partners

Anthony Mazzella, Mazzella Companies

Matt Mazzella, Mazzella Lifting Technologies, Inc.

James Laurenza, McDonald Steel Corporation

Dave Tersigni, Mercury Plastics LLC

Mark Knurek, Mercury Plastics LLC

Greg Fuller, Metalfab Group

Jayme Rahz, Midway Swiss Turn, Inc.

Mate Zuzic, Midwest MetalFab

Tom Lazzaro, Midwest Transatlantic Lines, Inc.

Kelley Farkas, Mika Metal Fabricating

Jon Gram, Minerva Welding

Michelle Childs, Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Marvin DeTar, Molecular Technologies, Ltd

Melissa Trout, Momentive Technologies

Solomon Alkhasov, Momentous Mold & Machine

Tracie Roberts, Montville Plastics

Phillip Weber, Morrison Products

Meghan Fellinger, Morrison Products

Celeste Simcox, Motogo

Julie Fogel, Motogo

Vince Mullet, Mullet Cabinets, Inc.

Jerry Miller, NCO Industrial Museum

Mark Haberbusch, NEOEx

Brent Adams, Nesco, Inc.

Paul D. Bachman, Nesco, Inc.

Kevin Johnson, NexGen Interactive, LLC

Rebecca Andino, NExT Aerospace, LLC

Nick Stevovich, Nikola Innovation LLC

Caelan Phillips, Niles International

Scott Marsh, Noramar Co., Ltd.

Justine Jernejcic, Norman Noble Inc.

Thomas Sasura, North Coast Seal, Inc.

Mike Kister, Novagard Solutions, Inc.

Sarah Nash, Novagard Solutions, Inc.

Cristina Pinter, Novelis Corporation

Lawrence Somrack, NSL Analytical Services, Inc.

Jeffrey Bergsman, nVent

Vijay Rapaka, Oasis Grower Solutions

Neal Restivo, Oatey Co.

Christopher King, ODS Transportation

Kevin Bader, OGS Industries

Jim Onders, Ohio Aluminum Industries

Ibrahim Seven, Onevue Inc

Ben Gascoigne, Plastic Safety Systems, Inc

Elisa Khanna, Playaway Products

Bob Centa,PMI Industries, Inc.

Daniel Rerko, Polychem Dispersions Inc.

Andreas Foerster, Procon Industrial, LLC

Rick Homman, ProdClerk AI

Brandon Guzman, Progressive Building Supply

Howard Creed, R.W. Beckett

Jeff Odom, R.W. Beckett

Virginia Haas, Radcom, Inc.

Shawn Houlahan, Ralston Instruments, LLC

Griffin Ralston, Ralston Instruments, LLC

Rick Malson, Ramco Specialties, Inc.

Bruce Hendrick, RBB Systems Inc.

Carrie Guenther, RBB Systems Inc.

Dale Reese, Reese Machine

Emmanuel Katsaros, REM Electronics Supply Co Inc

Janet Dyer,REM Electronics Supply Co Inc

Mary Jo Ochotorena, RepairBit LLC

Mike Groff, RepairBit LLC

Jeffrey Schad, retired CEO, Snap-Tite Hose

Harvey Nelson, retired manufacturing CEO

Elvin Rose, RICO Manufacturing, Inc.

John Ribic, Rimeco Products, Inc.

Benjamin Nyx, Rinth Labs

BJ Kowalski, ROE Dental Laboratory

Dave DeBord, Royal Chemical Company, Ltd.

Christopher Matney, S4 Mobile Laboratories

Morgan Revels, S4 Mobile Laboratories

Louis Mazzoli, Selas Heat Technology

Kelly Franko, Seraphina Safety Apparel & Manufacturing

Mackenzie Marimon, SFS Group USA, Inc.

Crist Miller, Shawnee Wood Products Inc

Mark Schubert, Sherwin Williams

Kyle Jones, Sherwin Williams - Purdy Paint Brushes

Jeff Semivan, Signum LLC

Jolene Meese, Snyder Manufacturing, Inc.

Thomas Hawkins, Soliton Control Systems, LTD

Matt Halter, Solmet Group

Diane Popovich, Solon Manufacturing Company

George Davet, Solon Manufacturing Company

Jason Aspinall, SSP Fittings Corp.

Greg Fuller, Stainless Works

Jessica Weimer, Starr Manufacturing

Tamara Engelhardt, Step2 Discovery, LLC

Joseph Brizzolara, Steris

Ken Skoczen, Stretchtape, Inc.

Larry Waldron, SunWize Power & Battery

William Swan, Swagelok Company

Joseph Gazso, Talan Products

Scott Bubar, Talan Products

Kristine Havranek, Talan Products

Adam Snyder, Talan Products, Inc

Lindsey Krauth, Talan Products, Inc.

Stephen Peplin, Talan Products, Inc.

Mike Jeziorski, Talan Products, Inc.

Brian Hoaglin, TCH Industries, Incorporated

John Kolesar, Technoform

Rich Gent, The Gent Machine Company

Derek Gingerich, The Hardwood Lumber Company

Heather Bedillion, The Step2 Company LLC

John Eureka, The Step2 Company LLC

Melisa Neff, The Step2 Company LLC

Natalie Longa, Tilth Soil

Bob Bruml, Transcon Conveyor

Mathew Frank, Transcon Conveyor

Ted Bunton, Troy Chemical Industries

Ryan Yount, Troy Chemical Industries

Beth Bunton, Troy Chemical Industries

Brett Crawford, Troy Innovative Instruments, Inc.

Michael Schaefer, Troymill Wood Products

Sam Miller, Trumbull Industries

Elizabeth Lute, Tusco MFG

Michael Lauber, TuscoMFG

Matthew Churchill, UCI Controls, Inc. DBA Cleveland Controls

Scott Fox, Universal Oil

Andrew Lynagh, Universal Oil, Inc.

Paul Burgoyne, Vantage Solutions, Inc.

John Zelina, Venture Plastics

Jeremy Shedlock, Venture Plastics, Inc.

Jon Barnett, Venture Plastics, Inc.

Karen Maschi, Veza Innovations

Pete Gingras, Viscus Biologics

Richard Lash, Vitamix

Bart Vinning, Vita-Mix Corporation

Robert Guy, W.L.S. Stamping Co

Abram Wagner, Wagner Machine Inc.

Adam Carder, WardJet

Bryan Carlisle, Warther Cutlery

Jason Hill, Watteredge

Keith Griffin, Weiss North America, Inc.

Tania Zaripheh, Welser Profile North America

William Johnson, Welser Profile North America

Donzell Taylor, Welty enterprises

J. David Cole, Willy's Fresh Salsa

Sara Campbell, Willy's Fresh Salsa

Kent Winter, Winter Equipment Company, Incorporated

Marlena Hudson, Wise Wallet LLC

John Wurm, Wurm's Woodworking Company Inc

Michael Haritakis, Xperience Robotics, Inc.

Ben Yost, Yost Foods

