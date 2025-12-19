250+ Ohio Manufacturers Urge Lutnick to Restore MEP Funding

More than 250 leaders of Ohio manufacturing companies signed a Dec. 18 letter urging U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to restore funding to the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership until a federal audit is completed.

In addition, on Dec. 17 seven Republican members of Congress from Ohio sent Lutnick a letter asking for the funding freeze to be lifted immediately, "given the severity of the consequences to Ohio manufacturers, workers, and the state’s industrial competitiveness."

The text of the Dec. 18 letter below is followed by the names and companies of the manufacturers who signed. Addtionally, more than 200 leaders of manufacturing-adjacent companies, educators and nonprofits signed but are not included here.

December 18, 2025

Dear Secretary Lutnick:

We, the undersigned Ohio manufacturing, economic development, and education leaders and friends of manufacturing, strongly support the mission of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP program), and the regional organization (MAGNET) that serves our companies in Northeast Ohio.