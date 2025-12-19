250+ Ohio Manufacturers Urge Lutnick to Restore MEP Funding
More than 250 leaders of Ohio manufacturing companies signed a Dec. 18 letter urging U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to restore funding to the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership until a federal audit is completed.
In addition, on Dec. 17 seven Republican members of Congress from Ohio sent Lutnick a letter asking for the funding freeze to be lifted immediately, "given the severity of the consequences to Ohio manufacturers, workers, and the state’s industrial competitiveness."
The text of the Dec. 18 letter below is followed by the names and companies of the manufacturers who signed. Addtionally, more than 200 leaders of manufacturing-adjacent companies, educators and nonprofits signed but are not included here.
December 18, 2025
Dear Secretary Lutnick:We, the undersigned Ohio manufacturing, economic development, and education leaders and friends of manufacturing, strongly support the mission of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP program), and the regional organization (MAGNET) that serves our companies in Northeast Ohio.
In our region, MAGNET has played a critical role in helping small and medium-sized manufacturers with:
- New Product Design Development and Engineering
- Production Efficiency and Lean improvements
- Worker Training and Development for both production and professional staff
- Creation of a successful Second Chance manufacturing jobs program
- Executive peer groups and leadership development
- Innovation in products, processes, and business systems
Manufacturing is critical to the regional and state economy, driving nearly 50% of Northeast Ohio’s economy and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for the vast majority of our sector and much of our job growth.
Large companies can often afford independent consultants to do the above work. For smaller businesses, MAGNET’s lower-cost services, made possible by MEP funding, are the difference between standing still and keeping up with global competition. The work of modernizing factories, adopting advanced technology, and facilitating bringing production home from overseas aligns directly with the administration’s reshoring priorities and America’s long-term economic and national security.
That is why we are deeply concerned that MEP funding for Ohio has been suspended before any audit ﬁndings have been released. We do not believe this outcome was ever Congress’s intent when it created and funded the MEP program.
We respectfully urge the Department of Commerce and the State of Ohio to work together to restore MEP funding for Ohio manufacturers while the federal review continues, and to ensure that any issues identiﬁed are addressed through transparent due process, not at the expense of the small and mid-sized maufacturers who rely on this program.
Sincerely,
