Power Industry Conducts Large-Scale Electricity Restoration Amid Winter Storm Fern

The storm has heavily impacted southeastern U.S. states with limited infrastructure to respond to ice and snow.
Jan. 26, 2026
Duke Energy
Utility bucket trucks at a Duke Energy basecamp at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The electric power industry has deployed over 65,000 mutual assistance workers from at least 43 states and Canada to restore power following outages caused by Winter Storm Fern, according to the Edison Electric Institute.

“Ahead of the storm, investor-owned electric companies, electric cooperatives and public power utilities mobilized a large-scale, multi-state response,” writes Nikki Chandler for T&D World.

Learn more about the public and private efforts to safely restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers from IndustryWeek partner brand T&D World: Electric Power Industry Mobilizes; Restoration from Winter Storm Fern Continues

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

3M CEO: Team ‘Looking Very Carefully’ at Adding U.S. Production
How a Robotics Company Is Leveraging Its Competitive Advantages to Manage Tariff Disruption
Unlocking business potential in the age of Industry 4.0
Sponsored
The safety imperative: Our blueprint for a better workplace
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!