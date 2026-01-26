Over 60 Minnesota CEOs Call for De-Escalation in Open Letter

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce on Sunday released an open letter signed by leaders of more than 60 Minnesota-based companies advocating for the immediate de-escalation of tensions after recent fatal shootings and unrest in the state.

“In this difficult moment for our community, we call for peace and focused cooperation among local, state and federal leaders to achieve a swift and durable solution that enables families, businesses, our employees and communities across Minnesota to resume our work to build a bright and prosperous future,” reads a section of the letter.

Signatories include 3M Chairman and CEO William Brown, Cargill Board Chair and CEO Brian Sikes and General Mills Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening.

