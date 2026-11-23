Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after input from senior U.S. government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk, less than two weeks after the co-founder resigned due to an alleged spy scandal.

President Donald Trump welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision."

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead," the company said in a statement.

Nvidia did not name the government officials it consulted or say what they told the board.

The decision came three days after Trump publicly urged Nvidia to take Huang back, calling him "one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world" and saying he would "love to see Jensen be given a second chance."

Trump described Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions," and said the company should rehire him "if they were smart."

Huang had offered to return, but the board initially refused.

Board chair Harvey Jones had said on an earnings call last week that directors had unanimously accepted his resignation and did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said, thanking the board, staff, shareholders and his family. "I can't wait to get back to work."

Huang, 63, stepped down on Nov. 12 following reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang — no relation — a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips.

U.S. intelligence services reportedly concluded she passed information to Beijing, which has denied the allegations.

Board chair Harvey Jones said Monday that directors now believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia" and that his return serves the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones, a former Synopsys chief executive who was named Nvidia's first-ever board chair during the crisis, will stay in the role. Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO.

Nvidia said a committee of independent directors set up earlier this month to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will see its probe through to the end. Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating, the company said.

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