What to Expect in 2026 Across Key Industrial Sectors

Hear from IndustryWeek partner brands FleetOwner, Chemical Processing, New Equipment Digest and more.
Dec. 19, 2025
Looking ahead to the year 2026 with a magnifying glass.

IndustryWeek’s partner brands under parent company EndeavorB2B cover a wide range of industrial sectors. We’ve compiled a selection of 2026 outlook stories from several of these brands to highlight their areas of expertise. Explore the following stories to see what the coming year may hold for each field.

