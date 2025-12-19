What to Expect in 2026 Across Key Industrial Sectors

IndustryWeek’s partner brands under parent company EndeavorB2B cover a wide range of industrial sectors. We’ve compiled a selection of 2026 outlook stories from several of these brands to highlight their areas of expertise. Explore the following stories to see what the coming year may hold for each field.
- Podcast: Trucking's Year in Review: Freight Recession, Uncertainty, Technology: In this episode of The Fleet Lead podcast, editors John Hitch of Fleet Maintenance, Josh Fisher of FleetOwner, Kevin Jones of Trailer Body Builders and Jason McDaniel of Bulk Transporter take a look back at the challenges manufacturers and fleets faced in 2025 and share the trends they believe will impact the trucking industry in 2026.
- Construction Equipment’s 2026 Annual Report & Forecast: “At the end of 2025, the overall result for construction was a ‘good’ business year. Expectations for 2026 are similar,” writes Rod Sutton, editorial lead of Construction Equipment. See what respondents across various construction markets project for the new year.
- Early Signals Indicate Growth for Fluid Power Industry in 2026: Power & Motion Executive Editor Sara Jensen outlines various factors pointing toward greater stability in the fluid power industry, including how the construction equipment, agricultural machinery and manufacturing technology markets could help the hydraulics and pneumatics sector rebound.
- Podcast: Chemical Industry Braces for Turbulent Year Ahead: In this episode on the Chemical Processing Distilled podcast, Executive Editor Jonathan Katz reviews the 2026 Chemical Industry Outlook report from Deloitte’s Research Center for Energy & Industrials, along with news on a new BASF plant supporting chip production in Europe, regulatory developments and other recent industry updates.
- Metalforming Outlook Holds Steady as Incoming Orders Rise, PMA Reports: In this New Equipment Digest article, Editor-in-Chief Laura Davis reports findings from the Precision Metalforming Association’s November 2025 Business Conditions Report and analyzes what the survey results could mean for tooling activity and plant investments in the months ahead.
