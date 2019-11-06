Skip navigation
Menu
self-driving-autonomous-car-concept-Just_Super-istock-getty.jpg iStock/Getty Images
Leadership

VW Considers Sharing Autonomous-Car Tech to Defray Development Costs

The automaker has already agreed to a joint project with Ford Motor Co.

Volkswagen AG is open to sharing future autonomous-vehicle systems with other manufacturers as it races to catch up with the likes of Waymo LLC in cost-intensive technologies that could transform the way people and goods move, according to an executive at the German automaker.

Joint projects beyond a deal with Ford Motor Co. signed in July -- that includes a $2.6 billion investment in its U.S. peer’s affiliate Argo AI LLC -- could help spread out costs more widely, said Alexander Hitzinger, VW’s senior vice president for autonomous driving.

“We do have to catch up in some fields but we’re not massively far behind here, and as VW group we can really generate very large economies of scale,” Hitzinger told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a press briefing in Hamburg. “And this will be a scale game,” he said.

VW’s efforts to develop robotic cars date back more than a decade to tests hosted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, in the U.S. But the industrial giant’s unwieldy corporate structure -- with operations scattered across 12 automotive brands and 122 factories worldwide -- led to fragmented development that allowed quicker rivals to take the lead.

Hitzinger, who rejoined VW group from Apple Inc. after previously holding key engineering positions at Porsche’s motorsport operations, now oversees a newly formed unit dubbed Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH that’s aimed at bundling projects more efficiently.

The division will have offices in Germany, Silicon Valley and China to attract top talent and develop highly automated driving systems -- so-called Level 4 autonomy -- that can be scaled up for commercial production starting around 2025.

TAGS: Technology and IIoT Innovation
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ford VW Argo ai
VW, Ford Extend Collaboration to Electric, Self-Driving Cars
Jul 12, 2019
The Fiat 500e powertrain comprises an advanced highvoltage lithiumion battery pack a highpower electricdrive motor and a power inverter module to help manage power flow The 83kW motor delivers 111 hp and 147 lbft of torque The 24kWh battery includes a system that proactively heats and cools it to maintain optimal operating temperature The 500e has a 108MPGe highway rating and an 87mile combined city and highway range With a starting MSRP of 31800 the 500e is available only in California i
Fiat Teams Up with Silicon Valley on Self-Driving Tech
Jun 10, 2019
Shuttered American Axle plant in Hamtramck, Michigan
Alphabet's Waymo Reviving Detroit Plant With Self-Driving Cars
Apr 24, 2019
Lincoln-Electric.gif
Bridging the Gap: Lessons from Manufacturing Day 2019
Nov 07, 2019