Skip navigation
Menu
boeing-737s-mass-parked-seattle-washington-Stephen-Brashear-getty-images-news.jpg Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News
Operations

Boeing Books First Official Orders of 2019 for Grounded 737 Max

Boeing is currently still working to restore confidence in the troubled plane model following its worldwide grounding in March.

It took 11 months, but Boeing Co. recorded the year’s first official orders for the 737 Max.

The planemaker booked orders for 30 of the grounded aircraft in November, following a pair of agreements that had been announced at the Dubai Airshow. After cancellations and conversions, Max orders remain underwater for the year, though increased to minus 73 from minus 93 the previous month, according to Boeing’s website Tuesday.

The total buoys Boeing as it works to regain confidence in its top-selling model and return the Max to service amid a global grounding that began in March. The crisis has engulfed the Chicago-based manufacturer, which has had to contend with bruising headlines, wary customers and demanding lawmakers after a pair of crashes killed 346 people.

The shares fell less than 1% to $349.19 at 11:54 a.m. in New York. Boeing rose 8.9% this year through Monday, trailing the 25% gain in the S&P 500.

The Max orders in November include 10 of the narrow-body jet to Turkey’s SunExpress and 20 planes for an unidentified customer. The firm deals are the first of the year for the Max, although Boeing had logged several others that had been converted from other models.

TAGS: Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
airbus-330-at-dubai-airshow-nov-2019-KARIM-SAHIB-AFP-via-getty.jpg
Airbus Secures Lead Over Boeing as 737 Max Uncertainty Continues
Dec 09, 2019
boeing-737-max-inspecting-Gary-He-Getty-Images.jpg
FAA Rebuffs Boeing With Vow to Scrutinize Newly Built Max Planes
Nov 29, 2019
Stanley-deal-boeing-at-dubai-airshow.jpg
More Boeing Hypocrisy—and Suppliers Will Feel the Fallout
Nov 22, 2019
Exxon Mobil truck
Exxon Mobil Beats Climate-Change Accounting Case
Dec 10, 2019