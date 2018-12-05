Menu
Germans Are Working Longer Hours But Becoming Less Efficient BMW
Operations

Germans Are Working Longer Hours But Becoming Less Efficient

Germans worked 15.64 billion hours in the third quarter, however, productivity shrank 0.4%.

Germans are spending more time than ever at work, but their renowned efficiency is slipping, creating concerns that the hiring frenzy in Europe’s biggest economy may be overdone.

Amid record-low unemployment, Germans worked 15.64 billion hours in the third quarter, according to figures from the IAB Institute for Employment Research published on Nov. 4. That was the most since the group began collecting data for reunited Germany in 1991.

However, productivity shrank 0.4% compared with the second quarter, the third straight decline.

Enzo Weber, an IAB analyst, said Germany’s aging population means an economic model that relies on expanding employment is no longer viable.

“What we urgently need is quality, not quantity,” Weber said. Increased investment in on-the-job training, especially among workers at the lower end of the pay scale, is key, he added.

By Iain Rogers

TAGS: Talent
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
BMW Spartanburg assembly plant
White House Seeks More German Auto Production in US, Commerce Secretary Says
Dec 04, 2018
manufacturing metal worker
US Manufacturing Gauge Tops Estimates as Jobs, Orders Rebound
Dec 03, 2018
Safety
Webinar: Safety Performance Leads Business Performance
Dec 01, 2018
Innovation
Webinar: 6 Must-have’s to Improve Clarity, Speed and Brilliance in your Innovation Process - How to Innovate in 4K
Nov 30, 2018