    Mitigating Lithium-ion Battery Fire Hazards with Chemical Industry Insights

    July 17, 2024
    “The LIB value chain can act as an electric resource but must think like a chemical plant,” writes Barry Perlmutter.

    There are several sources of lithium-ion battery (LIB) fire hazards, including high temperatures, flammable gas releases and hazardous gas releases. When LIB fires do occur, factors like continuous battery explosions make the fires difficult to contain and extinguish.

    As electrification efforts continue to rise, what can be done to instill the “safety mentality” into LIB processing? Barry Perlmutter explores how the LIB value chain can create thorough safety practices for workers, communities and the environment by mirroring the chemical industry’s safety journey.

    Learn more from IndustryWeek’s partner brand Chemical Processing.

