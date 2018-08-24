2018 IW U.S. 500: Meet the Top US Machinery Manufacturers

These 10 manufacturing companies earned the highest revenue among machinery producers on the 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500.
Forty U.S. manufacturing companies in the machinery sector made the 2018 IW U.S. 500, IndustryWeek's annual list of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturers based on revenue.
This slideshow illustrates the top 10 machinery manufacturers on that list.
A couple items of note:
- More than $40 billion separated the revenue of the top revenue-generating machinery maker and the No. 10 manufacturer on that list.
- Last year 36 machinery manufacturers were on the IW U.S. 500, compared with 40 this year.
- Revenue grew for eight of the top 10 machinery manufacturers compared with last year.
