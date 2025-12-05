Manufacturing Business News: US-UK Pharma Deal, Baltimore Bridge Safety Lessons and Other Headlines

IndustryWeek parent company EndeavorB2B publications report on the 2026 supply chain, liquid cooling for data centers and more.
Dec. 5, 2025
2 min read
ID 1898300 © Joseph Gough | Dreamstime.com
Stacked freight containers awaiting import/export at a commercial dockside.

While we have a great staff of editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, please enjoy this roundup of news from our parent company EndeavorB2B’s many brands.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Lessons in Continuous Improvement in 2024: Failures, Fixes and Did You Consider This?
EV Sales Grew in 2024, But Was it Enough?
The Fundamentals of MIG Welding for Mild Steel
Sponsored
Choosing the Right Gas for Your DIY MIG Welding Projects
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!