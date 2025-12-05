Manufacturing Business News: US-UK Pharma Deal, Baltimore Bridge Safety Lessons and Other Headlines
While we have a great staff of editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, please enjoy this roundup of news from our parent company EndeavorB2B’s many brands.
- Maintenance Mindset: How Better Maintenance and Thermal Imaging Could Have Prevented Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: On March 26, 2024, the Dali cargo vessel collided with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in the loss of several lives and disrupting supply chains. Plant Services Managing Editor Anna Townshend reviews the National Transportation Safety Board’s initial report on the collapse and details four takeaways from this disaster that can apply to a variety of industrial systems.
- Building the Thermal Backbone of AI: Tracking the Latest Data Center Liquid Cooling Deals and Deployments: This Data Center Frontier article compiles major announcements and investments that have been made in liquid cooling solutions aimed at serving the rapidly growing demands of AI data centers.
- UK Pharmaceuticals Exempt From Tariffs in US Drug Pricing Agreement: Pharma Manufacturing Editor-in-Chief Greg Slabodkin reports on the new U.S.-U.K. trade deal. “Under the agreement, the U.K. will pay 25% more for innovative medicines through the National Health Service (NHS) in exchange for a guarantee that the U.S. will not impose tariffs for three years on British-made pharmaceutical products,” writes Slabodkin.
- 7 Supply Chain Predictions for 2026: Logistics real estate company Prologis recently released its Bold Predictions for 2026: Supply Chain Trends To Watch report. In this Supply Chain Connect article, Contributing Editor Avery Larkin outlines the seven trends supply chain professionals should be prepared to handle in the new year.
- Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Continue To Tumble as Concerns for 2026 Grow: In this FleetOwner article, Editor-in-Chief Josh Fisher analyzes the November 2025 Class 8 vehicle orders, which, according to research firms FTR Transportation Intelligence and ACT Research, are down sharply year over year.
