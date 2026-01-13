Everstream Analytics: Global Divisions and Trade Policy Pose Biggest Supply Chain Threats for 2026

The 2026 Annual Supply Chain Risk Report from Everstream Analytics outlines four critical events poised to significantly impact the supply chain this year:

“Geopolitical fragmentation and the strategic use of trade regulations.”

“Extreme weather intensification.”

“Critical infrastructure aging and failure.”

“Cyberattacks on logistics.”

Everstream ranked “geopolitical fragmentation and the strategic use of trade regulations,” as the most notable risk for 2026 supply chains, giving it a “threat level” score of 97%. Abrupt geopolitical shifts have the potential to “upend political alliances, alter trade relationships, create regional uncertainties and disrupt logistics networks,” says the report.

In addition, rapid tariff and policy adjustments have become the new normal for supply chain management. From 2023 to 2025, export controls that caused severe disruptions doubled, and other trade restrictions increased 167%. Due to this rise, Evetstream recommends ensuring your supply chain strategies follow a resilience-first model.

The next risk, “extreme weather intensification,” was given a “threat level” score of 93%. As the frequency and severity of these weather events continues to climb, Everstream encourages advanced climate modeling for procurement, supply chain and logistics operations.

Companies should also prioritize “geographic diversification, increased inventory buffers and flexible logistics networks that can rapidly reroute around weather-impacted areas,” according to the report.

Next, “critical infrastructure aging and failure,” received a “threat level” score of 81%. Compromised infrastructure and transportation networks, combined with the previous risk of extreme weather, pose a real threat to supply chain operations.

The Infrastructure Moment report by McKinsey & Company estimates that $106 trillion in investments, including $36 trillion for transport and logistics, will be needed to meet the need for updated infrastructure through 2040.

Everstream predicts at least one multibillion dollar disruption because of failing infrastructure this year and says, “supply chain managers must develop comprehensive infrastructure risk assessments that go beyond their immediate suppliers to include the broader transportation and utility networks their operations depend on.”

Lastly, “cyberattacks on logistics” sits at a “threat level” of 70%. Between 2021 and 2025, Everstream found a 965% increase in attacks on logistics operations. Everstream projects that cyberattacks on logistics operations will double this year.

According to the report, the following are the top five industries that experienced the most cyberattacks last year:

Manufacturing

Electronics

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Logistics

Alongside internal cybersecurity measures and supply chain risk monitoring platforms, Everstream also suggests monitoring your transportation nodes for cyber threats.