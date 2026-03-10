Iran Conflict Disrupts Global Supply Chains and Industrial Operations

IndustryWeek's partner news brands across EndeavorB2B have reported on how the conflict in Iran is affecting the industries they cover. Check out the following roundup to see how the tensions are transforming a variety of industrial sectors.
- Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Cargo Networks as Capacity Drops and Rates Rise: Recent military strikes resulting in airspace closures have disrupted global supply chains that heavily rely on the Gulf region for trade. This Aviation Pros article describes how airlines and freight forwarders are responding to the logistical challenges, including capacity constraints and rising freight rates.
- Potential Supply Chain Implications of the Iran Conflict: “Major geopolitical events almost always ripple through global supply networks, and the escalating conflict involving Iran is already raising concerns across multiple fronts,” writes Supply Chain Connect Contributing Editor Avery Larkin. Read more to see how the conflict is impacting shipping routes, airfreight and the automotive industry.
- How Iran Conflict Could Impact Carriers This Week and Beyond: FleetOwner Editor Jeremy Wolfe reports on how geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have led to a drastic spike in diesel prices, putting strain on carriers.
- In a Volatile Resin Market, Be Prepared but Disciplined, Expert Says: Plastics Machinery & Manufacturing Senior Staff Reporter Karen Hanna covers expert advice on navigating the volatile resin market, including avoiding panic buying, making data-driven decisions and managing the risk of price increases and supply availability.
- Iran War Pressures Water Sector Supply Chains: The conflict in Iran is “raising concerns in the water sector about higher costs and potential shortages of treatment chemicals, piping materials and other infrastructure components,” writes WaterWorld Associate Editor Alex Cossin. Read more to learn how the supply chain volatility, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, will affect prices, shipments and more.
- Shipping and Other Supply Chain Woes From War in Iran: Material Handling & Logistics Senior Editor Adrienne Selko compiles expert commentary and analysis of the conflict in Iran’s potential implications for transportation, warehousing, insurance coverage, consumer prices and more.
In addition, news and insights on the Iran conflict from Oil & Gas Journal and Offshore are available here.
