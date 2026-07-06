Strait of Hormuz Watch: Weekly Snapshot of Energy Disruptions and Maritime Conditions

Amrita Sen, founder and director of market intelligence at research consultancy Energy Aspects, told CNBC, “The situation is still far from normal … Shipping costs are incredibly high right now, and you still can’t find enough shippers willing to go back in there. So, as long as the vessels that have been stuck are coming out is one thing, but in a few weeks’ time when we need vessels to go back in, that’s when the rubber is going to hit the road.”