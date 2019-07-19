Menu
walmart_picker.jpg Walmart
Supply Chain

Walmart Shuffles Leadership Team for Store-Digital Integration

Walmart Inc. is still trying to get its structure just how it wants it.

The retail giant announced its second internal restructuring in as many months as it tries to better integrate its money-losing online business in the U.S. with its physical stores.

The company will merge the teams that run the supply chain and finances for its e-commerce unit and its stores, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg News. That comes on the heels of an announcement last month that it planned to fully integrate all Jet.com employees into the larger company and shrink the unit’s management team nearly three years after buying the e-commerce site.

Merchandising -- the key cog of Walmart -- is staying separate for now. As part of the shuffle, Ashley Buchanan, who had been leading the merchandising team for its Sam’s Club warehouse unit, will now run merchandising for all of Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce business, reporting to online chief Marc Lore.

Walmart is facing renewed pressure to produce results at its online unit as the world’s largest retailer tries to make delivery profitable and simultaneously chip away at the lead built up by Amazon.com Inc. The company recently lost its e-commerce chief revenue officer in the U.S., Scott Hilton, who had been a long-time Lore lieutenant.

Walmart’s U.S. online business has grown, becoming a viable second fiddle to Amazon after the division’s revenue expanded 40% last year. But the business continues to be in the red, with losses expected this year of about $1.7 billion, up from $1.4 billion last year, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.

By Jonathan Roeder and Matthew Boyle

TAGS: Leadership Process Improvement
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
walmart storefront
Walmart’s Supplier Says Chinese Factories in ‘Desperate’ State
Jul 10, 2019
walmarttexasfla.jpg
Walmart Adjusts to Trump's Tariffs with Price-Changing Tool
Jun 12, 2019
Ford’s Autonomous Cars Will Whisk Walmart Deliveries to Doorsteps
Ford’s Autonomous Cars Will Whisk Walmart Deliveries to Doorsteps
Nov 14, 2018
Workforce
Supply Chain Times 'They Are a-Changin'
Jul 19, 2019