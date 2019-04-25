Menu
3M To Cut 2,000 Jobs on Slowing Demand 3M
Talent

3M To Cut 2,000 Jobs on Slowing Demand

Most of 3M's business segments lost sales in the first quarter, with the steepest declines in industrials, products that include structural adhesives, insulation components, electronics and energy.

Industrial products manufacturer 3M announced on April 25 that it will cut 2,000 jobs worldwide, citing weakness in key markets that led to a drop in first-quarter sales.

3M, which makes a wide variety of industrial goods and tools as well as everyday items such as the ubiquitous stick-and-remove Post-It notes, also slashed its full-year profit forecast. 
Total sales fell five percent to $7.9 billion and included a 7.4% drop in Asia Pacific and a 9.4% decline in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Most of 3M's business segments lost sales in the first quarter, with the steepest declines in industrials, products that include structural adhesives, insulation components, electronics and energy.

Job cuts, which will result in annual savings of $225-250 million, will span all business groups, with an emphasis on "underperforming areas," the company said. 3M had 93,516 employees at the end of 2018.

"The first quarter was a disappointing start to the year for 3M," said CEO Mike Roman.

"We continued to face slowing conditions in key end markets which impacted both organic growth and margins, and our operational execution also fell short of the expectations we have for ourselves."

Despite the weak sales, net income jumped 48% to $891 million because of a $897 million legal charge that dented profits in the comparable period of the prior year.

But 3M disclosed $548 million in new legal costs in the first quarter to build reserves for environmental litigation related to chemical waste disposal and for health care claims for coal miners, who have blamed the company for respiratory problems.

Copyright Agence France Presse,2019

TAGS: Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2019 State of the Workforce Report Offers Mixed Bag
2019 State of the Workforce Report Offers Mixed Bag
Apr 24, 2019
Nidec
Tackling the Skills Gap with a Technical School Partnership
Apr 24, 2019
AFL-CIO Opposed USMCA
AFL-CIO President Opposes USMCA in Current Form
Apr 23, 2019
What Will Clean Energy Jobs Look Like?
What Will Clean Energy Jobs Look Like?
Apr 18, 2019