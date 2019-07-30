Ecolab Recognized for Its Support of Veterans

Many manufacturing companies are finding that veterans possess the talents that the industry needs. One company, Ecolab, was recently recognized for its role in bringing in this population to its company.

The Minnesota Department of Military Affairs recognized Ecolab as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company. for its support of service members, veterans and their families, during an event at the company’s headquarters in downtown St. Paul on July 22.

“We have great respect for those who serve our country in the military and understand the sacrifices that may come with this commitment,” said Ecolab CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr., in a statement on the occasion.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a comprehensive program to help establish a network within a company to support employee service members, veterans and military families. To earn the designation, companies must implement an action plan demonstrating their commitment to recruiting, hiring and training service members and veterans, employee and community outreach, and support for service members and military families.

Ecolab has more than 1,200 active-duty service member and veteran employees in the U.S. and has several programs that help support service members and military families, including:

MERGE, a military employee resource group established in 2013 to provide support and leadership within Ecolab for veterans, those currently serving in the military and those impacted by military service

Training for recruiters and hiring managers to educate them on military candidate experiences and recruiting best practices

Partnerships with local military bases, schools and job fairs to help recruit military candidates

Pay differential for activated reservists above legal requirements and a deployment preparation support group for families that provides guidance and resources

Annual recognition events for military employees

Local and national community engagement programs

“We are so grateful for the commitment Ecolab has made to ensure those who served our country feel supported and honored in the workplace,” said Annette Kuyper, director of Military Outreach, Minnesota Department of Military Affairs. “Ecolab is leading the way for other companies to do the same.”