GE Aerospace Foundation to Invest $30 Million to Strengthen Manufacturing Workforce Training

The GE Aerospace Foundation has announced a commitment to invest $30 million over five years to support local workforce training for advanced manufacturing. The funds will enable local training programs to hire new staff, purchase equipment, expand curricula and reduce cost barriers for students.

“Today’s investment will build on our efforts to train new workers internally and in communities across the country as part of our commitment to revitalizing U.S. manufacturing,” says GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr.

The program seeks to address the labor shortage by adding 10,000 highly skilled manufacturing workers to the workforce. The following programs have been named as recipients: