General Motors To Invest $30 Million in Fairfax Assembly Plant Workforce Training

In the last five years, GM has invested $500 million in U.S. manufacturing workforce training programs and apprenticeships, according to the company.
Feb. 3, 2026
General Motors
GM employees and a 2027 Bolt at Fairfax Assembly

General Motors (GM) announced it will invest $30 million to train employees at its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, which will soon add production of the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox and a Buick compact SUV.

The plant currently makes the Chevrolet Bolt EV. This workforce initiative will focus on upskilling employees and cross-training them to support both electric vehicle and internal combustion engine manufacturing.

“The investment in people isn’t just about preparing for the production of new vehicles; it’s about giving our people the opportunity to build a future their families can be proud of,” says Fairfax Plant Director Michael Youngs.

This investment adds to GM’s broader talent development strategy, which includes investments in K–12 STEM/STEAM education, tuition assistance and training at its Technical Learning University in Warren, Michigan.

