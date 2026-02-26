Labor Department Launches $81 Million RESTART Grants for Skilled Trades Training for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

"Through our RESTART Program, the Labor Department is offering Americans with a criminal background an opportunity to learn in-demand skills and find mortgage-paying jobs," says U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
Feb. 26, 2026
The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday announced $81 million in grants through the Reentry Employment in Skilled Trades, Advanced Manufacturing, Registered Apprenticeships and Training (RESTART) initiative, which will enable organizations to support training and employment pathways for formerly incarcerated individuals.

The RESTART grants, administered by the Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration, will enable organizations in high-demand industries to provide training for individuals with criminal records or those once involved in the criminal justice system.

The department expects to award up to 20 RESTART projects across the country and will give priority consideration to applicants in shipbuilding and those partnering with Registered Apprenticeship program sponsors. Training services include work-based learning, AI and digital literacy training, credential attainment and paid work experience.

About $30 million is allotted for regional or national intermediary organizations that serve youth and young adults, and up to $5.1 million has been allotted for individual awards. Remaining funds will support state-led projects.

The current closing date for applications is April 15, 2026.

