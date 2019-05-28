Menu
Lawrence Culp New CEO at GE
Lawrence Culp, CEO of General Electric Co.
Talent

GE Plans to Cut Up to 1,044 Jobs in France as Power Woes Deepen

The decision underscores the severity of the downturn in the global market for fossil fuel-based power generation.

General Electric Co. plans to cut as many as 1,044 jobs in its beleaguered French power-equipment business, setting up another clash with political leaders after years of wrangling over manufacturing employment in the country.

The company presented union officials with a plan to “regain sustainable competitiveness” by eliminating positions in gas-power operations and support functions, GE said by email Tuesday. A spokesman said the actions would affect 792 gas-power and 252 support workers, primarily at the company’s Belfort site.

The decision underscores the severity of the downturn in the global market for fossil fuel-based power generation, which has been at the heart of GE’s troubles in recent years. The company said in late 2017 that it would cut 12,000 jobs in GE Power, and new Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp has said fixing the unit is one of his biggest challenges.

Despite an industrywide slump, GE’s job cuts in France have been a particular flash point after the company pledged to create 1,000 net new positions in the country as part of its 2015 acquisition of Alstom SA’s energy operations. France, which has continuously pressured GE to hold to the commitments, fined the Boston-based company $57 million in February for creating just 25 new jobs.

The latest cuts represent about one-quarter of GE’s 4,300 workers in Belfort. GE said discussions over the jobs proposal would begin in mid-June and no action would be taken until the negotiations are complete.

By Richard Clough, with assistance from Oliver Sachgau and William Horobin.

TAGS: Leadership Companies & Executives Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
US Beer Industry Blames Trump Tariffs for 40,000 Job Losses
US Beer Industry Blames Trump Tariffs for 40,000 Job Losses
May 24, 2019
UAW-Ford Center to Train Hourly Workers in Advanced Manufacturing
UAW-Ford Center to Train Hourly Workers in Advanced Manufacturing
May 23, 2019
Automakers' Job Cuts Are at 38,000 and Counting
Automakers' Job Cuts Are at 38,000 and Counting
May 22, 2019
Ford to Keep Fiesta Production in Germany
Ford Slashing 7,000 Jobs as Sweeping Disruption Hits Automakers
May 20, 2019