UAW Organizes Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee in Blowout Vote

The VW win is a massive milestone for the union—its first successful organization of a plant outside of Ford, General Motors or Stellantis, despite decades of failed attempts at Volkswagen, Toyota and Nissan plants.

Labor experts had predicted that the union would launch a major organization/recruiting effort after last year’s highly successful strikes against Detroit’s automakers; strikes that produced the most lucrative pay and benefits that workers for the companies have seen in decades.

In November, Stephen Silvia, labor relations professor at American University in Washington and author of The UAW’s Southern Gamble: Organizing Workers at Foreign-Owned Vehicle Plants, said in an interview with IndustryWeek that those big contracts with Ford, GM and Stellantis would be “Exhibit A” for recruiting.

“They got something that really shows, ‘Here’s what a union and a group of organized workers can accomplish,’” Silvia said. The UAW “can now point to sizable compensation gains that management would not otherwise have granted.”