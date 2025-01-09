US Dockers Reach Tentative Last-Minute Deal with Port Employers

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) said Wednesday that they have reached a tentative last-minute deal on a new contract, averting a looming strike.

The ILA, which represents dockworkers, and USMX, which represents shipping companies and terminal operators, announced in a joint statement that they had reached agreement on a new six-year "master contract."

The tentative deal allows them to continue operating under the current contract until both sides vote on a final deal, averting the need for strike action ahead of a Jan. 15 deadline.

"This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports," ILA and USMX announced.

The deal, they added, will also make the ports "safer and more efficient," and add new capacity.

"This is a win-win agreement that creates ILA jobs, supports American consumers and businesses, and keeps the American economy the key hub of the global marketplace," they said.

The tentative agreement staves off strike action by the ILA, allowing U.S. ports to continue operating on the East and Gulf coasts.

The ILA called a strike last autumn it said involved some 45,000 workers after the two sides hit an impasse in negotiations.

The strike paralyzed 36 ports, from Maine to Texas, which handle an array of goods including food and electronics.

