UAW Members End GE Aerospace Strike, Approve New Contract

Over 600 UAW workers began striking on Aug. 28 over two facilities in Ohio and Kentucky.
Sept. 22, 2025
UAW
UAW Local 647 GE Erlanger solidarity march

After a three-week strike across two facilities in Erlanger, Kentucky, and Evendale, Ohio, GE Aerospace workers represented by UAW Local 647 voted by 82% to ratify a new contract. The deal includes payments to offset health care costs, minimum workforce guarantees to protect job security and additional personal and vacation time.

“GE Aerospace is pleased to have agreements that recognize our commitment to our employees and their families in the Greater Cincinnati area. With these contracts in place, we look forward to our UAW-represented employees returning to work and resuming normal operations, continuing to deliver for our customers and driving our shared success,” said GE Aerospace Chief Human Resources Officer Christian Meisner in a union negotiations update.

The five-year contract expires Sept. 15, 2030.

Read more about the labor agreement and the GE Aerospace plants from IndustryWeek partner brand American Machinist.

