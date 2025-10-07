Survey: Employers Underprepared for Increased Union Activity

Only 9% of organizations without any unionized employees feel “very prepared” to respond effectively to union organizing activity, and 36% reported feeling “not prepared at all,” according to Littler’s 2025 Labor Survey Report.

The survey, which collected responses from almost 800 professionals, also found that just 18% of respondents whose organizations include with some unionized employees feel “very prepared” to handle more aggressive collective bargaining tactics, including strikes, walkouts or coordinated corporate campaigns.

Despite one in four employers reporting they experienced organizing activity in the past two years, 85% of employers without unionized employees believe less than 30% of their employees would sign a union authorization card if a union organizing drive were held today.

Large employers, as well as organizations that more frequently experience union organizing activity, including manufacturing, healthcare and retail/hospitality, reported higher levels of preparedness than the total respondent base.

Of employers that have experienced recent union activity, the following are the top five factors cited for employee support of union organizing activity outside of pay and benefits: