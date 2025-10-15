Employee Retention Index Gains Signal Workers More Inclined to Remain in Their Roles

The Eagle Hill Consulting Employee Retention Index for Q3 has gained 2.9 points to reach a record high of 105.8, meaning U.S. workers are increasingly more likely to stay in their jobs during the next six months.

When broken down by generation, Millennials are the most likely to stay, reporting a Q3 figure of 114.2. At 97.2, Gen X had the lowest Q3 figure, indicating they are the most inclined to leave through Q1 2026.

All four indicators for the Retention Index­–organizational confidence, culture, compensation and job market opportunity­–increased from the previous quarter.

"The historic highs we're seeing across the Retention Index tell a compelling story: employees are more inclined to job hug than at any point since we began tracking this data,” says Eagle Hill Consulting President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Jezior.

Organizational confidence rose to a record high of 104.7 for the workforce as a whole. When broken down by generation, Gen Z and Millennial workers reported strong gains for the organization confidence indicator, while Gen X and Baby Boomers showed a slight decrease in confidence from the previous quarter.

Also reaching a record high is the compensation indicator, which gained 6.5 points to 109.9. When broken down by gender, men report an overall higher level of satisfaction with their compensation than women, “continuing a long-standing gap in compensation sentiment,” according to the report.

For the workforce as a whole, the job market opportunity indicator gained 5.8 points to 101, and the culture indicator rose 2.4 points to 103.1.