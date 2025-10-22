Boeing Defense Worker Strike Extended After Latest Talks Fail

The latest back and forth follows two days of mediation to try to end the strike, which is now in its 12th week after 3,200 workers in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois went on the picket line on August 4.
A strike of Boeing defense workers looked poised to continue Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations broke down, leading to public recriminations on both sides.

A member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers told a congressional panel that Boeing had failed to negotiate in good faith. Shortly after the appearance, Boeing blasted union leadership for refusing to allow a vote on the company's most recent offer.

The latest back and forth follows two days of mediation to try to end the strike, which is now in its 12th week after 3,200 workers in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois went on the picket line on August 4.

Joshua Arnold, an 11-year Boeing employee who works on the F/A-18 aircraft program, told a Senate panel in Washington that the company refuses to boost a "substandard" offer considering the rising cost of living and the skills required of Boeing's manufacturing workers.

"We are dealing with a company that has shown us how little they value us," Arnold said. "They have made it clear that they put their greed for skyrocketing profits over the people that actually earn them the profit in the first place."

Shortly after Arnold's appearance on Capitol Hill, Boeing posted a message from St. Louis-based Boeing executive Dan Gillian with details about the company's latest proposal, which includes the addition of $3,000 in restricted stock to boost a signing bonus. The proposal also lowers the annual attendance progression payment.

"Unfortunately, after talking for weeks about your democratic process, IAM leadership is refusing to allow you to vote on this offer and the chance to end the strike," Gillian said.

A subsequent IAM statement called the latest offer "disrespectful," saying "we will not vote on an insulting offer."

